Tobias Praetorius Choreographing Ballet Adaptation of THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA for Royal Danish Theatre

Praetorius' new ballet premiered on September 10 and will tour around Denmark afterwards.

Sep. 17, 2020  

Royal Danish Ballet soloist Tobias Praetorius has been selected to choreograph an adaptation of a Hans Christian Andersen tale titled "The Princess and the Pea," reports Dance Magazine.

The show, premiering in the fall, is part of an initiative called "Pixi" events, in order to create interest in kids to the performing arts.

Read the full story HERE.

The company is led by artistic director, Nikolaj Hübbe. The core of the The Royal Danish Ballet is the Bournonville-tradition, named after August Bournonville who led the company in the 1830's. Today The Royal Danish Ballet is a modern ballet-company with both Danish and international dancers.


