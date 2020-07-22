Tickets for The Royal Danish Theatre's 2021 Season are Available for Presale

The Royal Danish Theatre is looking ahead to 2021, as they reveal their upcoming season lineup and open up tickets for presale, according to their site.

They are also offering a special exchange/refund guarantee for 2020 tickets. Upcoming performances in the next year are also expected to have a set 500 ticket maximum.

Shows include classics such as Hamlet, Cinderella, and a new opera called Nothing.

Check out all of their offerings HERE.

The Royal Danish Theatre has been located at Kongens Nytorv in Copenhagen since 1748, originally designated as the king's theatre but with public access.

Today, the Royal Danish Theatre comprises the Old Stage, located by Kongens Nytorv, the Opera House and the Royal Danish Playhouse.

Related Articles Shows View More Denmark Stories

More Hot Stories For You