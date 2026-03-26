The Royal Danish Ballet Will Perform LADY MACBETH in April

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The Royal Danish Ballet will present Lady Macbeth, a major new contemporary ballet choreographed by internationally acclaimed Akram Khan, at the Royal Danish Theatre’s Opera House in Copenhagen. The production reimagines Shakespeare’s tragedy through the lens of Lady Macbeth herself, exploring ambition, guilt, and psychological collapse in a bold modern dance language.

The performances are scheduled for April 24, 2026, at 8:00 PM, at the Operaen – Store Scene in Copenhagen. The production is created by Akram Khan in collaboration with the Royal Danish Ballet, one of the world’s oldest and most renowned ballet companies, founded in 1748 and known for its distinctive Bournonville tradition.

According to event listings, Khan’s work is described as an “explosive and hypnotic” new ballet inspired by Shakespeare’s Macbeth, focusing especially on Lady Macbeth’s perspective and inner emotional world. The piece is positioned as a psychologically driven reinterpretation of the classic story, reflecting themes of power, morality, and consequence.

The production is staged by the Royal Danish Ballet, with choreography by Akram Khan, whose international career spans contemporary dance and major collaborations across leading companies worldwide. The performance is recommended for audiences aged 10 and up.

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