New Year's Concert With the Royal Danish Orchestra Comes to Det KGL Teater
Performances are on 30-31 December.
Each year, the Royal Danish Theatre celebrates New Year with a festive concert performed by the entire Royal Danish Orchestra at the Main Stage at the Opera House. This year, American conductor Hugh Wolff will ensure the audience enjoys a bubbly and sparkling start to the New Year.
Wolff and the Royal Danish Orchestra will honour classic New Year traditions by playing sweeping Viennese waltzes by the Strauss family. Wolff, who has the whole world as his workplace, will also invite the concert audience to enjoy more swinging and jazzy musical detours, which will send us into 2023 in the most festive of ways.
Stine Rosengren will guide the audience through the festive evening which is also starring the Royal Danish Opera's mezzo-soprano Elisabeth Jansson.
During the intermission, sparkling wine will be served, and the Queen of Denmark's New Year's speech will be broadcast live on the big screen during the last concert on 31 December at 17:45.
Program:
Leonard Bernstein: Candide, ouverture
Frank Martin: Foxtrot
George Gershwin: Embraceable You
William Walton: Façade, Suite no. 1
George Gershwin: Promenade
Cole Porter: I get a kick out of you
Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free, Three Dances
Intermission
George Gershwin: By Strauss
Johann Strauss: Die Fledermaus, overture
Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène, Amours Divins!
Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 17 (orch. Dvořák)
Johann Strauss: Tritsch-Tratsch Polka
Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 1
Johann Strauss: An der schönen blauen Donau
H.C. Lumbye: Champagne Galop
More Hot Stories For You
December 29, 2022
Each year, the Royal Danish Theatre celebrates New Year with a festive concert performed by the entire Royal Danish Orchestra at the Main Stage at the Opera House. This year, American conductor Hugh Wolff will ensure the audience enjoys a bubbly and sparkling start to the New Year.
THE INCREDIBLE STORY OF THE GIANT BEAR is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
December 28, 2022
Welcome to the town of Solby where peace and order ruled until Sebastian and Mitcho fished a message in a bottle from the sea. The message was from JB, the mayor of Solby, who had disappeared.
THE NUTCRACKER is Now Playing at Det KGL Teater
December 21, 2022
Revel in the magical Christmas tradition of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker at the Old Stage.
WEST SIDE STORY is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
December 9, 2022
Shakespeare’s tragic love story about Romeo and Juliet inspired Leonard Bernstein and lyricist Stephen Sondheim to create the story of the two lovebirds, Tony and Maria, involving two rival street gangs in 1950s New York. Performances run through 28 December.
FOOTBALL FOOTBALL FOOTBALL is Now Playing at Det. KGL Teater
November 28, 2022
Football Football Football relates the story about a football match and all the people connected through their passion for the game. The play is garnished with imaginative club anthems and heady terrace chants as we follow the many stakeholders before, during and after a match – players, coaches, club owners and not least the enthusiastic fans.