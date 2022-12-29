New Year's Concert With the Royal Danish Orchestra Comes to Det KGL Teater

Each year, the Royal Danish Theatre celebrates New Year with a festive concert performed by the entire Royal Danish Orchestra at the Main Stage at the Opera House. This year, American conductor Hugh Wolff will ensure the audience enjoys a bubbly and sparkling start to the New Year.

Wolff and the Royal Danish Orchestra will honour classic New Year traditions by playing sweeping Viennese waltzes by the Strauss family. Wolff, who has the whole world as his workplace, will also invite the concert audience to enjoy more swinging and jazzy musical detours, which will send us into 2023 in the most festive of ways.

Stine Rosengren will guide the audience through the festive evening which is also starring the Royal Danish Opera's mezzo-soprano Elisabeth Jansson.

During the intermission, sparkling wine will be served, and the Queen of Denmark's New Year's speech will be broadcast live on the big screen during the last concert on 31 December at 17:45.

Program:

Leonard Bernstein: Candide, ouverture

Frank Martin: Foxtrot

George Gershwin: Embraceable You

William Walton: Façade, Suite no. 1

George Gershwin: Promenade

Cole Porter: I get a kick out of you

Leonard Bernstein: Fancy Free, Three Dances

Intermission

George Gershwin: By Strauss

Johann Strauss: Die Fledermaus, overture

Jacques Offenbach: La belle Hélène, Amours Divins!

Johann Strauss: Pizzicato Polka

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 17 (orch. Dvořák)

Johann Strauss: Tritsch-Tratsch Polka

Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance no. 1

Johann Strauss: An der schönen blauen Donau

H.C. Lumbye: Champagne Galop