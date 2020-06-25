Denmark Arts Center to Host Online Kids Camps
Denmark Arts Center will be hosting summer virtual camps aimed for children with themes ranging from rockets, to cooking, painting, and more, The Sun Journal reports.
The following camps will be offered by the Arts Center, along with a reverse parade and an art show opening:
Rocket Rampage-Kids Zoom Camp Class
Sip n' Paint Online Workshop
Dinner Time Kids Zoom Camp Class
Each camp has its own camp kit, which will be available for curbside pick-up at Denmark Arts Center.
Visit Denmark Arts Center calendar HERE.