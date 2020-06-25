Denmark Arts Center to Host Online Kids Camps

Denmark Arts Center will be hosting summer virtual camps aimed for children with themes ranging from rockets, to cooking, painting, and more, The Sun Journal reports.

The following camps will be offered by the Arts Center, along with a reverse parade and an art show opening:

Rocket Rampage-Kids Zoom Camp Class

Sip n' Paint Online Workshop

Dinner Time Kids Zoom Camp Class

Each camp has its own camp kit, which will be available for curbside pick-up at Denmark Arts Center.

Visit Denmark Arts Center calendar HERE.

Related Articles Shows View More Denmark Stories

More Hot Stories For You