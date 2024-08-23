The Resident Ensemble Players Presents WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME In September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Resident Ensemble Players (REP) kicks off its 17th season with Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, performing Sep. 13th through Sep. 22nd at the Roselle Center for the Arts.

Challenging, hopeful, and funny - this ground-breaking play takes a sharp analysis at the biases inherent in the Constitution and imagines how this founding document could shape the next generation of Americans.​

Schreck is brilliant in her ability to weave a story that is both heartfelt and entertaining, while also inviting audiences to look at our country's most revered document without rose colored glasses. In the play, Heidi earned her college tuition as a teenager by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. Reminiscing on her teenage self, she explores the relationship between four generations of women and how the Constitution influenced their lives.

See the play that Peter Marks of The Washington Post hails as, "Endearingly funny and deeply affecting... It would be hard to identify a work for the theater with its finger more on the pulse of America right now."

The REP's production of Heidi Schreck's What the Constitution Means to Me, takes the stage Sep. 13th through Sep. 22nd, at the Roselle Center for the Arts in Newark, DE. Tickets can be purchased at the box office, online at www.rep.udel.edu, or by phone at (302) 831-2204.

The cast includes REP company members Elizabeth Heflin* (Heidi) and Michael Gotch* (Mike); guest actors include Tayah Burnett (Thursday) and Evangeline Heflin (Thursday). *Member of Actors' Equity Association.

TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Performances begin Friday, Sept. 13th, and run through Sunday, Sept. 22nd, in the Gore Recital Hall at the Roselle Center for the Arts on the University of Delaware's Newark campus. Opening night is Saturday, Sept. 14th.

Tickets are only $20, with discounts available for full-time students. Tickets can be purchased online at www.rep.udel.edu, by contacting the REP box office at 302-831-2204, or visiting in person at 110 Orchard Rd. Newark, DE., Tuesday - Friday, noon to 5:00 PM.

