The Grand Will Require Proof of Full Vaccination of Negative Test and Masks For Event Attendees and Staff

The Grand Opera House, operator of three theaters on Wilmington's Market Street arts corridor, announced today that it will, for the time being, require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of the event for entry into its theaters. In addition, patrons, volunteers, and staff will be required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status, unless they are actively eating or drinking. The decision was made after watching the dramatic surge of COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads through the United States and in consultation with other medical and industry professionals.

The vaccination policy will go into effect immediately and will cover all public events within The Grand's footprint (including performances by outside promoters). The first performance hosted at The Grand is comedian Brian Regan on September 26, 2021. By making this announcement now, The Grand is looking to provide as much time as possible for patrons to schedule an appointment for a vaccination or testing. "We owe our audiences, artists, volunteers, and staff a level of certainty and security," says Executive Director Mark Fields. "The implementation of these measures will better provide an atmosphere where we can focus ourselves on enjoying live entertainment again, and do so comfortably."