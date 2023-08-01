The Grand Puts Over 50 Performances On Sale For The 2023-2024 Season

The Grand will open another season starting September 6 with the Byrds co-founder and acclaimed guitarist Roger McGuinn. Highlights of this year’s currently announced line up include: seasoned singer-songwriters Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Together on Stage (October 5); beloved Disney Junior characters and your favorite Marvel Superheroes are live on stage in Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza! (September 26); comedians Tig Notaro (September 17), David Sedaris (April 5), and Lewis Black Live (May 2); a celebration of world music and culture with the Pedrito Martinez Group (September 29) and Tablao Flamenco (September 30); Broadway legends Alan Cumming (October 28) and Sutton Foster (March 2); and more!

The Grand’s Broadway in Wilmington series at The Playhouse on Rodney Square opens in October with the North American tour of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic story, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (October 13-15). In March, the ‘Rhythm is Gonna Get You’ with ON YOUR FEET!, which follows the lives of Cuban-American musicians Emilio and Gloria Estefan and their rise to stardom (March 7-10). The smash-hit musical COME FROM AWAY arrives in April, telling the inspiring true story of a small town that welcomed the world (April 19-21). Just in time for Mother’s Day, LITTLE WOMEN: The Musical brings Louisa May Alcott’s classic story to life on stage (May 9-12). The Broadway season is rounded out with the heartwarming holiday rock ‘n’ roll musical MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS (November 17-19) and the feel good family-favorite ANNIE (January 5-7).

An announcement on The Grand’s 47th Annual Grand Gala featuring the Commodores and the Ultimate After Party at the Hotel Du Pont will come later this summer.

“We are so excited to welcome the community to The Grand this season. There is absolutely something for everyone” says Pamelyn Manocchio, Executive Director. “It is our sincere hope that we continue the rich history of this historic building as Delaware’s home for the performing arts and place to create lasting memories.”

The Grand celebrates the music and culture of the community by partnering with the Christina Cultural Arts Center for the annual Soul of the City Festival on Saturday, September 16, 2023 from noon until 4PM. This year’s festival aims to celebrate the uniqueness of Wilmington’s arts organizations and communities, while highlighting the monumental 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

The celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop continues on September 22 at Frawley Stadium on the Wilmington Riverfront as The Grand presents the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop Concert featuring Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, EPMD, Rakim and Slick Rick! “This is truly unprecedented” says Universal Attractions Agency’s Co-Owner Jeff Epstein who conceived the collaboration with Doug E. Fresh. “To have such an elite group of Hip Hop icons from the golden era coming together to celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop music this way… it’s truly mind blowing.” The “OG '' Masters of Hip Hop are joining forces to perform all on stage together, backed by a single live band.

Tickets are now on sale to the general public and can be purchased online at TheGrandWilmington.org or by calling 302-652-5577 or 302-888-0200. Please be patient as a heavy call volume is expected. The fastest and easiest way to guarantee the best seats is to purchase online. Purchasers are reminded that the more shows they buy, the more they save! Purchasing 3 shows will save you 10% per ticket and purchasing 6 shows will save you 20% per ticket, along with free parking vouchers and a dining discount card to many of the local restaurants.

THE GRAND PRESENTS

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Roger McGuinn (the baby grand)

Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Tig Notaro: Hello Again (Copeland Hall)

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Direct from Sweden The Music of ABBA (Copeland Hall)

Thursday, September 21, 2023 – Ryan Adams (Copeland Hall)

Friday, September 22, 2023 – Hip Hop 50th Anniversary Concert (Frawley Stadium)

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – Disney Junior Live On Tour: Costume Palooza (The Playhouse)

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Pedrito Martinez Group (the baby grand)

Saturday, September 30, 2023 – Tablao Flamenco (the baby grand)

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Preacher Lawson (the baby grand)

Thursday, October 5, 2023 – Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt Together on Stage (Copeland Hall)

Friday, October 6, 2023 – Pinky Patel: New Crown, Who Dhis? (the baby grand)

Saturday, October 7, 2023 – Bob Mould (the baby grand)

Sunday, October 8, 2023 – An Evening with Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Copeland Hall)

Sunday, October 8, 2023 – Al Stewart & The Empty Pockets (the baby grand)

Saturday, October 28, 2023 – Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age (The Playhouse)

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Pink Martini featuring China Forbes (Copeland Hall)

Thursday, November 2, 2023 – Sons of Serendip (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, November 4, 2023 – The Moth - True Stories Told Live (Copeland Hall)

Thursday, November 9, 2023 – Masters of Illusion (The Playhouse)

Friday, November 10, 2023 – Deadgrass (the baby grand)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – Menopause The Musical ® (The Playhouse)

Saturday, November 11, 2023 – The Rock Orchestra plays David Bowie (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, November 18, 2023 – Graham Nash - Sixty Years of Songs and Stories (Copeland Hall)

Friday, November 24, 2023 – The Underwater Bubble Show (The Playhouse)

Thursday, November 30, 2023 – Tab Benoit & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band (Copeland Hall)

Thursday, December 7, 2023 – Watchhouse (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, December 9, 2023 – The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra (Copeland Hall)

Sunday, December 10, 2023 – An Evening with Judy Collins - Holidays & Hits (Copeland Hall)

Monday, December 18, 2023 – A Christmas Carol (The Playhouse)

Thursday, January 11, 2024 – The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston Starring Belinda Davids (Not Associated with the Estate of Whitney Houston) (Copeland Hall)

Thursday, January 25, 2024 – Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, February 17, 2024 – The Rock Orchestra plays Bruce Springsteen (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – The Joni Project - a Tribute to Joni Mitchell

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Court and Spark (the baby grand)

Saturday, March 2, 2024 – An Evening with Sutton Foster (The Playhouse)

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 – Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, March 16, 2024 – The Irish Comedy Tour (the baby grand)

Sunday, March 24, 2024 – Gaelic Storm and High Kings (Copeland Hall)

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – One Night of Queen Performed by Gary Mullen and The Works (Copeland Hall)

Friday, April 5, 2024 – An Evening with David Sedaris (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, April 13, 2024 – DuPont Brass (the baby grand)

Friday, April 26, 2024 – An Evening with Tom Rush accompanied by Matt Nakoa (the baby grand)

Thursday, May 2, 2024 – Lewis Black Live (Copeland Hall)

Saturday, May 4, 2024 – The Rock Orchestra plays Fleetwood Mac (including "Rumours" and more) (Copeland Hall)

Thursday, May 9, 2024 – The Temptations and The Four Tops (Copeland Hall)

Sunday, May 19, 2024 – An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee (The Playhouse)

Tuesday, June 4, 2024 – SHREK - THE MUSICAL (The Playhouse)

BROADWAY IN WILMINGTON

October 13-15, 2023 – Pretty Woman: The Musical (The Playhouse)

November 17-19, 2023 – Million Dollar Quartet Christmas (The Playhouse)

January 5-7, 2024 – Annie (The Playhouse)

March 7-10, 2024 – On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan (The Playhouse)

April 19-21, 2024 – Come From Away (The Playhouse)

May 9-12, 2024 – Little Women (The Playhouse)