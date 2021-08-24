The Grand Announces 21-22 Broadway in Wilmington Season Featuring WAITRES, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF and More

The Grand Opera House, the non-profit performing arts center that operates of The Playhouse on Rodney Square, announced its 2021-2022 Broadway in Wilmington season presented by Bank of America.

The season, currently consisting of four productions, kicks off in November with Sara Bareilles's WAITRESS, RIVERDANCE 25th Anniversary Show, and closing with FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. The season also contains a limited engagement of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical.

Subscriptions and single tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, September 13 at 10:00am. Subscription packages begin at $93, while single tickets start as low as $35 per ticket for select seats. Tickets can be purchased by phone at 302-652-5577 or online at www.TheGrandWilmington.org.

The 108-year-old Playhouse on Rodney Square is famously known for having been built by 100 men in 150 working days and at one point held the distinction as having one of the largest singular steel beams ever made to top off the proscenium arch. The Playhouse also holds the distinction of being the country's longest continuously operating Broadway touring house (pre-COVID). Famous celebrities such as Julie Andrews, Bette Davis, Fred Astaire, Carol Channing, Christopher Plummer, Chubby Checker, Maurice Hines, Abby Wambach, and Sutton Foster have all graced its stage. Other famous dignitaries that have spoken from the stage include Margaret Thatcher, President George W. Bush and then Senator (now President) Joseph Biden.

WAITRESS (November 18-21, 2021)

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Liaisons Dangereuses, Waiting For Godot), recreated by tour choreographer Abbey O'Brien and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin), recreated by tour director Susanna Wolk. Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance-floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

RIVERDANCE 25TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW (April 22-24, 2022)

Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF (June 9-12, 2022)

Rich with musical hits you know and love, including "Tradition," "Sunrise, Sunset," "If I Were A Rich Man,' "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and "To Life (L'Chaim!)," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF is the heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and life, love and laughter. Tony®-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. Featuring a talented cast, lavish orchestra and stunning movement and dance from Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to the uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!