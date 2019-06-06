Second Street Players Announces THE ODD COUPLE As Mid-Season Replacement

Jun. 6, 2019  

Second Street Players has announced a change in its show line-up for the 2019 season. The fourth show of the season will be Neil Simon's "The Odd Couple", which will replace the previously planned "Clue: On Stage."

Second Street Players was recently notified that the publisher of "Clue: On Stage" would not be granting rights to perform the production due to a planned national professional tour of the show.

Auditions for "The Odd Couple" will be held at the theater - located at 2 South Walnut Street in Milford - on Sunday, July 7 and Monday, July 8 at 7:00 p.m. both nights. The cast requires six males (to play ages 30s - 40s) and two females (to play ages 20s - 30s). Auditions are open to all; no prior experience is required. Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script. Anyone needing more information or those interested but unable to attend a scheduled audition, should contact the show's Director, Steve Twilley, at 302-245-3660. Show dates for The Odd Couple are September 13, 14, & 15 and 20, 21 & 22, 2019.



