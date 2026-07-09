SLOW FOOD, GASLIGHT and More Set for Resident Ensemble Players 26/27 Season

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The REP, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, has revealed its 26/27 season, offering four compelling productions that span autobiography, romance, comedy, and psychological thriller while highlighting the power of live theatre to bring people together.

The 2026-2027 season includes:

Co-Conceived by Todd Kreidler

Directed by Michael Gotch

An inspiring autobiographical journey through the life, struggles, and triumphs of one of America's most influential playwrights.

FIREFLIES | Oct. 29-Nov. 15, 2026

By Matthew Barber, from the novel Eleanor and Abel by Annette Sanford

Directed by Paul Mason Barnes

A warm-hearted romantic comedy proving it's never too late for second chances, unexpected love, and new beginnings.

SLOW FOOD | Feb. 18-Mar. 7, 2027

By Wendy MacLeod

Directed by Jackson Gay

An anniversary dinner becomes a hilariously unpredictable exploration of marriage, intimacy, and the things we hunger for most.

GASLIGHT | Apr. 22-May 9, 2027

By Steven Dietz, based on the original play by Patrick Hamilton

Directed by Michael Gotch

A new adaptation of the classic psychological thriller where manipulation and deception blur the line between truth and madness.

Together, these four productions showcase the breadth of the theatrical experience, from inspiring personal storytelling and heartfelt romance to laugh-out-loud comedy and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Brought to life by the Resident Ensemble Players' company of professional artists, the season continues the REP's tradition of creating exceptional live theatre that sparks conversation, builds community, and reminds us of the power of gathering together to share a story.

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