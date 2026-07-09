SLOW FOOD, GASLIGHT and More Set for Resident Ensemble Players 26/27 Season
The lineup also includes How I Learned What I Learned, Fireflies and more.
The REP, the professional theatre company in residence at the University of Delaware, has revealed its 26/27 season, offering four compelling productions that span autobiography, romance, comedy, and psychological thriller while highlighting the power of live theatre to bring people together.
The 2026-2027 season includes:
August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED | Sep. 4-20, 2026
Co-Conceived by Todd Kreidler
Directed by Michael Gotch
An inspiring autobiographical journey through the life, struggles, and triumphs of one of America's most influential playwrights.
FIREFLIES | Oct. 29-Nov. 15, 2026
By Matthew Barber, from the novel Eleanor and Abel by Annette Sanford
Directed by Paul Mason Barnes
A warm-hearted romantic comedy proving it's never too late for second chances, unexpected love, and new beginnings.
SLOW FOOD | Feb. 18-Mar. 7, 2027
By Wendy MacLeod
Directed by Jackson Gay
An anniversary dinner becomes a hilariously unpredictable exploration of marriage, intimacy, and the things we hunger for most.
GASLIGHT | Apr. 22-May 9, 2027
By Steven Dietz, based on the original play by Patrick Hamilton
Directed by Michael Gotch
A new adaptation of the classic psychological thriller where manipulation and deception blur the line between truth and madness.
Together, these four productions showcase the breadth of the theatrical experience, from inspiring personal storytelling and heartfelt romance to laugh-out-loud comedy and edge-of-your-seat suspense. Brought to life by the Resident Ensemble Players' company of professional artists, the season continues the REP's tradition of creating exceptional live theatre that sparks conversation, builds community, and reminds us of the power of gathering together to share a story.
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Mean Girls
Clear Space Theatre Company (6/26-8/29)
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Pretty Woman
Clear Space Theatre Company (7/01-8/25)
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The Cher Show
Clear Space Theatre Company (6/23-7/27)
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Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
Second Street Players (8/21-8/30)
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The King at the Queen featuring Jesse Garron's Elvis Tribute
The Queen (8/28-8/28)
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Disney's Descendants: The Musical
Milton Theatre (8/20-8/23)
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MTV Unplugged Tribute Band at The Queen on Fri July 10, 2026
The Queen (7/10-7/10)
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August Wilson's HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
Resident Ensemble Players (9/04-9/20)
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She Loves Me
Possum Point Players (11/13-11/22)
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Clear Space Theatre Company presents Mean Girls: The Musical (Children 12 and under are free to attend and do not need a ticket when sitting in the La
Freeman Arts Pavilion (8/19-8/19)