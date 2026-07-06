THE CHER SHOW, MEAN GIRLS and PRETTY WOMAN to Headline Clear Space Theatre's Summer 2026 Season

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Clear Space Theatre Company is launching its summer season, featuring three Broadway musicals performed in rotating repertory, nationally acclaimed cabaret artists, expanded youth camps and a new touring children's production serving audiences throughout Sussex County. On the mainstage, three musicals rotate in repertory, Monday through Saturday evenings: The Cher Show (playing now through August 27), Mean Girls (playing now through August 29), and Pretty Woman (playing now through August 25). In addition, a lineup of cabaret performances, including Tony Award winners Alice Ripley and Matt Doyle, storytellers Ian Hawkins and Kit Williamson, and local celebrity Ashley Williams, among others. For youth, the summer season includes the world premiere of Sybil Under the Stars by Clare Conroy Hughes, both playing at Clear Space and on tour. Summer programming is rounded out with a series of weeklong camps for kids and teens that culminate in free performances for the community.

The Cher Show, directed by James FitzSimmons and choreographed by Shondelle Graulich, kicked off the summer rep with three performers portraying Cher at different stages of her life. It was quickly followed by Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Jessica Bostock, setting the Tina Fey cult-classic film to a pop beat. Rounding out the mainstage repertory is Pretty Woman, directed by Ashley Williams and choreographed by Mark Lenard, another Broadway musical based on a hit film and featuring music by Bryan Adams. Giacomo Fizzano music directs all three productions. Performances rotate every evening, Monday through Saturday, with occasional Saturday matinees.

Cabaret performances are offered on select Sundays at 5pm and throughout the week leading up to Labor Day weekend. The exciting lineup includes Tony Award winners Alice Ripley and Matt Doyle, Tony Award nominee Phillip Boykin, Emmy Award winner Kit Williamson, Emmy and Grammy Award winner John McDaniel, BBC humorist Ian Hawkins, Broadway star Karen Mason, New York cabaret sensation Matthew Rosenstein, and Clear Space favorite Ashley Williams, as well as a concert reading of the new play Tennessee Waltz.

The world premiere of Sybil Under the Stars complements the season on stage at Clear Space and on tour across Sussex County with an original play for young audiences by Clare Conroy Hughes. Based on the true story of Sybil Luddington, a 16-year-old girl who rode through the night on horseback to rally the militia during the American Revolution, Sybil Under the Stars introduces a forgotten historical figure to young audiences as part of the celebration of America's 250th birthday. Touring venues include Freeman Stage, Children's Beach House, the Rehoboth YMCA, and the Lewes Library.

Clear Space offers more camps than ever before this summer, allowing students the opportunity to create and perform a short live production by the end of each week. This year, Clear Space camps will perform Frozen, Jr. (two sessions); Shrek Kids; The Rainbow Fish; Mean Girls, Jr.; Rock of Ages Youth Edition; and an acting intensive workshop. Students can enroll in camps by visiting the Clear Space website.

The season at Clear Space is made possible through the generous support of Cornerstone Sponsors Ida & Jeff Rowe, Mainstage Season Sponsors Alice & Alfred Willis, and Arts Institute Season Sponsor Richard J. Perry, Jr. Clear Space's expanded Arts Institute programming is made possible thanks to the Longwood Foundation. Individual production sponsors include, for The Cher Show: Fred Mitzner (presenting) and Jon Worthington (supporting), for Mean Girls: Dave McCarthy & Associates (presenting) and Linda Wolf (supporting), for Pretty Woman: Rick Tedrick & Shawn Wright (presenting) and Carolyn & Jerry Strum (supporting), and for Sybil Under the Stars: the National Endowment for the Arts (presenting) and the John K. and Elizabeth Knorr Family (supporting).

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