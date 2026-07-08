Matthew Rosenstein Will Bring MAKE ME FRENCH! to Clear Space Theatre Company
Matthew Rosenstein's cabaret show, directed by Robbie Rozelle, features a three-piece band and Broadway showtunes.
Singer-storyteller Matthew Rosenstein will offer a funny and surprisingly heartfelt perspective as a "bagel who dreamed of being a croissant" in his cabaret show Make Me French!. After a sold-out run at New York City's Laurie Beechman Theatre, Make Me French! comes to Rehoboth Beach for one night only on Sunday, July 26 at 5pm at Clear Space Theatre Company, as part of their Summer Cabaret Series. Tickets can be purchased on the Clear Space website or by calling the Box Office at 302-227-2277.
A bagel who dreamed of being a croissant, young Matt Rosenstein longed for a life that was far more sophisticated and interesting than his own as a suburban teenager in the 1990s. His one prayer? “Make Me French!” Matt was determined to not just LEARN French but to BE as French as possible – going so far as to call Air France from payphones, just to practice speaking with a real, live French person! Finally, he moved to Paris to fulfill his dream - but not without learning some hilarious lessons along the way.
Now, this singer and storyteller extraordinaire wants to share what he's learned about our most misunderstood ally, through stories and songs - from Broadway showtunes to French disco. Featuring a three-piece band and backup singers, come discover the answers to burning questions such as “Why do French people not get fat? Are they rude? Do they hate Americans?” Directed by Robbie Rozelle with Music Direction and arrangements by Michael Cuschieri.
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