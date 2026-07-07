Interview: Breanna Lemerise on Regina George and Lady Cher at Clear Space Theatre Company

NEW! Delaware Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Delaware & beyond. Sign Up

Breanna Lemerise returns to Clear Space Theatre Company for her second summer season, and she's not taking it easy. This year she's carrying two leads at once, playing the queen bee of North Shore High in Mean Girls: The Musical while also stepping into Lady Cher in The Cher Show, both running in repertory June 26 through August 29. We caught up with her about channeling pop culture's most iconic mean girls, finding the wit in Tina Fey's writing, and keeping two dream roles from bleeding into each other.

What does it mean to you to be returning to Clear Space Theatre Company for your second summer season?

I couldn't be happier to be back at Clear Space this summer. The staff and the environment are so incredibly lovely, and I have so many unforgettable memories and lasting friendships from my time here. Coming back has felt like coming home again.

Regina George is one of the most iconic villains in pop culture history. How did you approach stepping into such a larger-than-life role?

With musicals based on specific source material — a movie, someone's life — it's really important to me to do a deep dive into everything that already exists. But since I've been watching the Mean Girls movie since I was a little kid, revisiting it now and studying Rachel McAdams' performance with the intention of bringing Regina to life didn't feel like homework. It was fun. I had a blast breaking apart her ticks and habits, then deciding for myself what my Regina would keep and what felt more natural to me. My ultimate goal was finding the balance between making her as nasty as can be while still being incredibly appealing to her peers — that's such an integral part of why she's so popular at school.

Regina is known for her razor-sharp confidence and intimidation factor. How did you find that energy within yourself to bring her to life on stage?

I channeled all of the most iconic mean girls in history. Both Rachel McAdams' and Taylor Louderman's Reginas, of course, but also Heather Chandler, Amber Von Tussle, Chris Hargensen, and Sharpay Evans. I pulled a little from each of them and had fun seeing what else they inspired in me. Honestly, in real life I'm the opposite of a mean girl, so a lot of it was about giving myself permission to tap into that confidence and run with it.

Tina Fey's book for Mean Girls is so sharp and witty. What was it like working with that material and finding the humor in Regina's lines?

The book honestly does most of the work for me. Comedy is at its best when you don't know you're being funny, and Regina is incredibly well written in that regard. I've just focused on bringing her true intentions and subtext to the surface, and the wit takes care of itself.

You're also playing Lady Cher in The Cher Show this summer. How do you balance carrying two major leading roles simultaneously in repertory?

I've had to stay really on top of my health and rest during the rehearsal period — eating well, going to the gym, journaling to clear my mind, and studying my lines and characters any chance I got. Each night before bed I'd go over the track for one role, then the next night I'd do the other, so I wouldn't confuse the two. Now that both shows are open and everything is learned, the hardest part is behind us.

How does switching between Regina George and Lady Cher keep you on your toes as a performer?

These two women are absolute dream roles for me, and I'm so grateful to be doing both at the same time. They require two vastly different vocal placements and emotional spaces. I feel like I'm constantly growing by switching between them, and every time I return to one, I have a clearer idea of who she is. Their physicality may be similar to an extent, but Regina holds herself differently than Lady in the fine details. Lady has a different twinkle in her eye when she's poking fun at someone — like Sonny — and Regina does a better job hiding all of her insecurities. The more I switch between them, the more they each come alive. It keeps me on my toes, but it also pushes me to give it my all.

What moments in Mean Girls are you most excited for audiences to see?

I'm just thrilled to bring this whole world to life for audiences — it's a story so many people already love, and getting to be the one at the center of that chaos is a dream. There's nothing quite like watching a crowd react to Regina in real time.

Why must audiences come see the shows this summer?

Not only are the shows we're putting up loads of fun — The Cher Show, Mean Girls, and Pretty Woman — but the talent in this company is exceptional. Every single person on that stage shines in a million different ways. We adore each other immensely, and the fun we're having is contagious. Audiences will love seeing these stories brought to life, because they get to live them and have fun right along with us.

Mean Girls: The Musical, with a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, is directed by Jessica Bostock and runs June 26 through August 29, 2026, in repertory with The Cher Show and Pretty Woman at Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. For tickets, visit clearspacetheatre.org.