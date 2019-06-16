Possum Shakespeare Players Present MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

It's time to brush up your Shakespeare with a Possum Point Shakespeare Players summer presentation of "The Merry Wives of Windsor" June 28, 29 and 30. An affiliate of Possum Point Players, the Shakespeare group performs a full-length production of the comedy in Possum Hall in Georgetown. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinee is at 2 pm. General admission tickets are $15 and may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org, the Possums' ticketline, 302-856-4560 or at the door.

The Shakespeare Players have drawn cast members from Dover to Frankfort for this tale of the philandering, and sometimes fumbling, Falstaff's attempt to seduce two well-positioned wives. These wives may prove to be much more than just merry matches for his clumsy cuckolding caper. Leading the merry mix-up as Falstaff is Chuck Rafferty of Laurel and his conquest, or conquerors, are Mistress Ford, Tara Wisely of Lewes, and Mistress Page, Marsha Shull of Frankford.

Set in festival season in Windsor, joining in the cast are Georgetown resident Zach Rogers, Dick Pack and Sadie Andros of Lewes, and Tommy Trietley, Becca Davidson and Peter Klotz of Milton. The cast also includes Steven Perry and Thom Harris of Rehoboth Beach, Richard Huffman of Prime Hook Beach and Bethany Beach residents Hannah Bellistri and Mike Marotta. Rounding out the cast are Susan Newark of Harrington and Karen Fitzpatrick of Dover.

Experienced Shakespearean actor and director Shannon Parks of Lewes directs "The Merry Wives of Windsor."

As to be expected in the Bard's comedies, "The Merry Wives of Windsor" includes romantic entanglements as love seeks its own level while others, parents perhaps, conspire to direct it otherwise. However, hearts set on whomever is their true love can't be misled by clever costuming or gender concealing and all will end up with whom and where they belong, whether it's by a secret marriage in the forest or back at home where all is well.

When two prominent families, such as the Fords and the Pages, set off in different directions, one to trap and embarrass a philanderer and the other to test true love, somehow, the paths incredibly coincide. True love is shown to be that and the falseness of a philanderer shown to be little more than dirty laundry. "The Merry Wives of Windsor" is light-hearted entertainment for all ages. Free parking is available in the Possum Hall parking lot.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.





