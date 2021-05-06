Possum Point Players Welcome VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE To Possum Hall

An old Bucks County country home sprung up over the rainbow on Possum Point Players outdoor stage, just in time for the bickering and sniping siblings, Vanya and Sonia and Masha to move in and bring along Spike.

The production of the Tony award winning comedy "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" is set to run May 7, 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16; tickets can be reserved at http://www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-4560.

With the new outdoor stage, the Possums offer free parking, comfortable and safely spaced seats and an outdoor bar for drinks and packaged snacks. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, Sunday matinees, 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22, $20 for seniors and students; all seats are reserved.

Written by award-winning playwright Christopher Durang, the Broadway run of "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" was extended twice as audiences flocked to experience belly laughs while watching gloomy people deliver funny lines. Although the brother and two sisters gave their parents full blame for their Chekhovian names, one reviewer pointed out that, even if you've never read a word of Chekhov, you're likely to find plenty to make you laugh.

And, if you're prone to laugh at a grown woman in a Disney Snow White costume, complete with shepherd's crook, or at a hunky young man who describes and demonstrates putting on his jeans, zipper by button by shirt tail tuck, you will certainly laugh.

The story revolves around the relationships of three middle-aged single siblings who thrive on ennui, but they share their lives and the stage with a housekeeper who dabbles in grim predictions, a self-consumed hunky guy and a sweet young thing who is good and pure almost beyond belief. While Cassandra the housekeeper warns of Hootie Pie and Greeks bearing Trojans, Spike admires himself and his almost successful movie career. Young Tina gushes compliments and persists in supporting and encouraging the determinedly miserable siblings.

Director Peter Cuesta is from Salisbury, MD. Scott Beadle of Rehoboth Beach portrays Vanya, and Lewes resident Tara Wisely is sister Sonia. Jill Lewandowski, Milford resident, is "movie star" Masha. Young neighbor Tina is portrayed by Abby Cuesta of Salisbury, MD, and John DiBonaventure of Lewes is Spike.

Millsboro resident Diane Counts is the self-appointed soothsayer who imparts the unquestionable wisdom, "Oh, it's bad to use voodoo, but it's for a good cause."

All patrons and volunteers must wear a mask when entering and moving around the facility. Free parking is directly across the street from Possum Hall; passengers can be dropped off and picked up at the theatre driveway. Parking attendants will be present. Prepackaged snacks and water, sodas, beer and wine will be for sale. Patrons are reminded to check the weather and dress appropriately. Rain dates are May 23, 24 and 25.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.