Possum Point Players Seek Director For 2022 Production Of WHITE CHRISTMAS

Possum Point Players are seeking director applicants for Irving Berlin's "White Christmas." The deadline for applications is October 31, 2021, for this production scheduled for December, 2022. This show is the first Possums' revival leading into the Possum Point Player's 50th Anniversary Season.

Director applications are on the website, http://www.possumpointplayers.org in the About PPP section.

There are director applications for those who have previously directed for Possums and for those who are new to directing for the group. For information, contact Director Selection Chair Donna de Kuyper, donnadek@comcast.net.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.