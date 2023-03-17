Possum Point Players Raffle Off Unique 'Possums' As They Celebrate 50 Years Of Theatre

During the year of 50th Anniversary celebrations, those who attend Possum Point Players mainstage productions have a chance to win aa collector's item from that show. Well known and honored as a costume mistress extraordinaire, Louise Hartzell creates and contributes a hand-made and custom dressed possum for each of the five shows of the 50th.

One unique possum is raffled off during the run of each of the five shows that were brought back to recognize and honor the five decades of Possums live community theatre in southern Delaware.

A Georgetown resident and longtime supporter of Possum Point Players, Donna Middleton, won the possum created for the mystery drama "Wait Until Dark" that was presented early this winter. Mrs. Middleton and her family have been PPP patrons pretty much since the inception of the theatre group. In the past, she made and donated stained glass pieces for some fundraising activities of the Possums. Currently, she and her daughter donate handmade jewelry pieces for fundraising functions. Annually, Mrs. Middleton, her son and her daughter maintain their membership and are season ticket holders. She said she enjoyed "Wait Until Dark" and was happy to win a possum made by Louise Hartzell, a piece of Possum history the family will cherish.

Raffle tickets are sold at each performance of mainstage productions during the anniversary year. The winning ticket is drawn at the final performance of each show. Tickets are $1 and six for $5.

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.