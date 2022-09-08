Possum Point Players Opens CALENDAR GIRLS Next Week

Possum Point Players' production of the heart-warming comedy, "Calendar Girls," opens Friday, Sept. 16, with two performances all but sold out and ticket sales are strong for the remainder of the run. The Sept. 18 Sunday matinee has one remaining ticket and the Sept. 25 matinee is completely sold out. Ticket numbers are dwindling for the other shows, Sept. 16, 17, 23 and 24. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets for this humorous yet poignant story may be purchased at www.possumpointplayers.org or by calling 302-856-4560. All seats are reserved; tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors and students. Possum Hall, 441 Old Laurel Road, Georgetown, has ample free parking at the theatre. Directions are available at www.possumpointplayers.org.

Based on a true-life story, the plot follows the lives of several women who are active in a clubby church group in their small village in Yorkshire England. They share laughs and good-humored criticisms along with understanding and support for some of the more difficult twists and turns that life brings them. Theirs are the relationships that lead to baring their souls to one another. When faced with a challenging project, their relationships lead to baring more than their souls.

After one member of the Knapeley Women's Institute (WI) loses a loved one to cancer, an innocent and very common desire for a comfortable bottom while in hospital waiting rooms results in plans to donate a comfort providing settee. The plan expands to include a plaque honoring the memory of the cancer victim and finally to raising awareness and money for fighting cancer.

Ideas for a means of raising funds to carry out the plan comes down to the slightly shocking, but inarguable realization that, as one WI member pronounces, "Flesh sells." All in good taste and innovative staging, the women carry out what playwright Tim Firth explains is "As in the best tradition of vaudevillian fan dancers, the art of the play's nudity lies in what is withheld." "Calendar Girls" is suitable for general audiences.

An added bonus to Possum Point Players' "Calendar Girls," a keepsake calendar featuring all the Possums who appeared on stage and those crew members who helped make the show happen will soon be on sale at Possum Hall. Complete with flowers, broccoli, baked goods, sports equipment and other stage and technical equipment, the gang is all there with month-by-month reminders of a fun and thought-provoking production. Proceeds from calendar sales will benefit Possum Point Players.

Rebecca Craft of Slaughter Beach directs "Calendar Girls" and Glen Pruitt of Rehoboth Beach is assistant director. The cast features many familiar faces and some making a first appearance at Possum Hall. Cast members Susannah Griffin, Donna de Kuyper and Elizabeth Roe live in Lewes and Lori Ann Johnson, Steve Givens and Steven Perry live in Rehoboth Beach.

Kim Cuesta and Jordan Kilgore are Salisbury, MD, residents, and EJ Panico lives in Seaford. Gina Shuck lives in Dover, Cat Baker in Georgetown, Joan Cohen in Millsboro and Monica McNee in Dagsboro.

Calendar Girls is presented through permission of Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com

Possum Point Players values diversity and inclusion in casting, and in all other areas of the organization.

Possum Point Players is supported, in part, by grants from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.