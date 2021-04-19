P͏H͏A͏N͏T͏O͏M͏'s͏ E͏r͏i͏c͏ A͏n͏t͏h͏o͏n͏y͏ L͏o͏p͏e͏z͏ Headlines P͏r͏e͏m͏i͏e͏r͏ C͏e͏n͏t͏r͏e͏ F͏o͏r͏ T͏h͏e͏ A͏r͏t͏s͏ on J͏u͏n͏e͏ 1͏9͏

Eric Anthony Lopez (World Tour Andrew Lloyd Webber's The The Phantom of The Opera on Broadway) is set to bring his headlining solo show to Delaware's Premier Centre For The Arts on June 19th, 2021 at 7:30pm. Maestra Sarah Glassman (Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Joseph and The..) joins as Musical Director.

Closely working with the Delaware Department of Health, the Milton will open its doors once again to limited capacity audiences with strict health and safety regulations in place. Face coverings are required with modified seating for social distancing.

Lopez is currently making history as the youngest actor ever to portray role of "Ubaldo Piangi", the musicals leading opera tenor in the history of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera worldwide franchise. He covers the leading tenor role, with his regular role of Passarino 8x a week. Credits include Tony in The 2018 Chicago Revival of Terrence McNally's Master Class, TONY Award Winning Broadway Inspirational Voices., Directed by TONY Nominee Michael McElroy, Bizet's Carmen in London, Let The Sun Shine at Sydney Opera House. In 2021, Lopez announced a partnership with BroadwayPopFunkos & BroadwayPlus.

For tickets, email boxoffice@miltontheatre.com or go to miltontheatre.com.