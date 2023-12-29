Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards

Oleta Adams Comes to Copeland Hall in February

The performance is on Friday, February, 16, 2024.

By: Dec. 29, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, ARCADIA, The Everett T Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, ARCADIA, The Everett Theatre & More Lead!
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024 Photo 4 ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024

Oleta Adams Comes to Copeland Hall in February

The Grand presents Oleta Adams at Copeland Hall in February. The performance is on Friday, February, 16, 2024.

Since the runaway success of her 1990 debut album Circle of One (which went Platinum), and the impassioned hit single "Get Here" (which became an unofficial anthem of the 1991 Gulf War), Oleta Adams has inspired a growing legion of fans around the world with journeys of the heart via songs that draw deeply from her roots in gospel, while crossing effortlessly into the realms of soul, R&B, urban, and popular music. Her success was first nurtured by worldwide tours with Tears for Fears, Phil Collins, Michael Bolton and Luther Vandross and was solidified by four Grammy nominations and more than two and a half million records sold.

Through the years she has recorded duets with the likes of Al Jarreau, David Sanborn, Toots Thielmans, Shirley Ceasar and of course the songs she recorded with Tears for Fears. Oleta’s music is featured in Hollywood movies Corrina, Corrina, Sleeping with the Enemy, Jason’s Lyric, and her vocals were instrumental in setting the tone in How Stella Got Her Groove Back.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Delaware

1
GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February Photo
GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February

Get the Led Out comes to The Grand in Wilmington in February. The performance is set for February 15, 2024 at Copeland Hall.

2
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, ARCADIA, The Everett T Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Delaware Awards; HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL, ARCADIA, The Everett Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Delaware Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024 Photo
ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024

ON YOUR FEET! comes to Wilmington in 2024. Performances will run March 7-10, 2024. Learn more about the musical here!

More Hot Stories For You

GET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in FebruaryGET THE LED OUT Comes to the Grand in February
ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024ON YOUR FEET! Comes to Wilmington in 2024
ANNIE National Tour to Play Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney SquareANNIE National Tour to Play Wilmington's Playhouse on Rodney Square
Possum Point Players and Service Today to Present Christmas Show THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUSEPossum Point Players and Service Today to Present Christmas Show THE LIFE AND ADVENTURES OF SANTA CLAUSE

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

Delaware SHOWS
A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage in Delaware A Murder, A Mystery, A Marriage
Patchwork Playhouse (7/12-7/27)
DEATHTRAP in Delaware DEATHTRAP
Resident Ensemble Players (4/11-4/28)
decmi in Delaware decmi
Post: (1/11-1/11)
PASS OVER in Delaware PASS OVER
Resident Ensemble Players (2/08-2/18)
Vino Veritas in Delaware Vino Veritas
Patchwork Playhouse (2/16-3/02)
The Wild Women of Winedale in Delaware The Wild Women of Winedale
Patchwork Playhouse (5/03-5/18)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You