Hollywood Stars Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers Land On Stage

Delaware Theatre Company (DTC) proudly presents Joshua Ravetch's new play One November Yankee. Starring L.A. Law's Harry Hamlin and Hart to Hart's Stefanie Powers, One November Yankee will send audiences soaring to great heights. Performances are October 23 - November 10, 2019. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302) 594-1100.

One plane, two actors, and three intricately interwoven stories. Joshua Ravetch's new play explores human connection brought on by tragedy in the aftermath of a plane crash that ripples across the lives of our characters.

Each plays three characters, masterfully developed. Hamlin (Ralph, Harry, Ronnie) starred in Clash of the Titans and L.A. Law. He received an Emmy nomination for his guest appearances on Mad Men. He has performed in a total of 20 films and 52 television series, including Arrested Development, Shameless, and Glee.

Powers' (Maggie, Margot, Mia) credits include 24 motion pictures, dozens of TV guest appearances, 27 mini-series, plays such as How the Other Half Loves, Sabrina Fair, A View from the Bridge, and musicals such as Oliver! and Annie Get Your Gun. She is most known for starring in the long-running Hart to Hart.

Playwright and director Ravetch says, "It turns out that 100 planes have just disappeared in the last fifty years. I thought the notion of the mystery, the journey that never made it to the destination, the poetry of a bright yellow plane that disappeared into purple-mountain-majesty, seemed fertile ground to explore. It resulted in the actual building of a full-scale single-engine airplane that is literally crashed dramatically on stage! But all here is not what it would seem as we explore art and beauty, brothers and sisters, life and death, and the struggle to understand this precarious moment in American history."

Ravetch is joined by a tremendously talented creative team with Dana Moran Williams as Scenic Designer, Kate Bergh as Costume Designer, Scott Cocchiaro as Lighting Designer, Lucas Fendley as Sound Designer, and Mark Williams as Props Master.

Performances are held on Delaware Theatre Company's stage, located at 200 Water Street in Wilmington, DE, just feet from the beautiful Riverfront. One November Yankee runs October 23 - November 10, 2019. Tickets are on sale now starting at $29 and can be purchased online at DelawareTheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at (302)594-1100. Free parking is available right outside of the theatre on Orange Street and next door at 101 Avenue of the Arts.







