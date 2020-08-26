Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Delaware Music Boosters' MUSIC WITH THE STARS Event Moves Online

Aug. 26, 2020  

Delaware Music Boosters' annual fundraiser, Music With The Stars, is moving online this year, reports the Delaware Gazette.

The event, which is typically held in person, will be held virtually on Saturday, August 29 at 7 p.m.

A variety of performers have prerecorded sets, with a wide variety of styles from jazz to classical in solos, duets, trios, and a performance by the band The Huntertones.

Tickets can be purchased at delawaremusic.seatyourself.biz,

Read the full story HERE.

The more support our music program has, the more opportunities our children will have. Music Boosters raise funds for uniforms, awards, scholarships and more! Parents of any Delaware City Schools strings or choir students in grades 6 through 12 are automatically DCS Music Boosters! Interested community members may join as well.


