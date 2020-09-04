David Bromberg Celebrates 75th Birthday With Quintet Livestream From Arden Gild Hall

David Bromberg live from Arden Gild Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

In its first ticketed livestream production, Arden Concert Gild presents an evening with David Bromberg live from Arden Gild Hall on Saturday, September 19, 2020 - the night of his 75th birthday.

The concert marks the first time David and his band - Mark Cosgrove (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josh Kanusky (drums, vocals) and Suavek Zanisienko (bass, vocals) - will perform onstage in six months. This also marks their first performance since the release of the critically acclaimed "Big Road" in April.

There will be no audience in attendance - the band and producers are taking every precaution to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved. While special guests will not be appearing in person, the stream's pre-show (beginning at 7:30pm EDT) will feature video messages from many of David's friends and collaborators.

In addition to the concert, viewers can now purchase a VIP upgrade experience and view an exclusive interview: David Bromberg In Conversation with Jeff Daniels

Daniels - an esteemed actor, writer, director, and lifelong musician - found Bromberg's music influential early in his career, and over the ensuing decades, the two have become friends. In 2015, the two shared the stage for David's "Bucket List Birthday Bash" on his 70th at Town Hall in New York City.

The conversation will be pre-taped and will be available exclusively for VIP ticket holders to watch on-demand immediately after the broadcast concludes.

The historic Arden Gild Hall dates back to 1850, and has been used for performances and gatherings of all kinds since 1910. Artists ranging from Leadbelly and Pete Seeger to Lisa Loeb and Richard Thompson have graced the Hall's stage. In response to the pandemic, a multi-camera livestream system has been installed at the venue with hopes of bringing its renowned listening-room atmosphere to virtual audiences around the world. The livestreams will be produced in partnership with Wilmington's own Electro Sound Systems and Planet Ten.

Bromberg's recordings for Columbia and Fantasy Records revealed him as something of a musical Cuisinart - into the funnel went blues, country, bluegrass, rock and roll, R&B, Irish fiddle tunes, Dixieland jazz and gospel. The music that resulted was a new category: Americana, though the genre remained unnamed for decades. After a decade of non-stop touring and recording, at the peak of his career, Bromberg abruptly dropped out of the music scene, relocating to Chicago to learn the intricacies of violin building and identification.

A later move to Wilmington, Delaware prompted a return to performing for Bromberg who released the Grammy nominated Try Me One More Time in 2006. Fourteen years and four albums later, David is still on a roll. His 2020 Compass Records album, Big Road, stayed in the top ten on the Billboard Blues Chart for two months and top fifteen on the Americana Music Association Album charts.

WXPN WelcomesAN EVENING WITHDAVID BROMBERG QUINTETCelebrating David's 75th Birthday

Saturday, September 19, 2020 • 8:00pm EasternStreaming Live from Arden Gild Hall$30 General Admission / +$20 VIP Upgrade:David Bromberg In Conversation with Jeff Daniels tickets at ardenconcerts.com

Shows View More Delaware Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You