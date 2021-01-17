Cape Henlopen High School presents Ranked, A New Musical with book by Kyle Holmes and music and lyrics by David Taylor Gomes. Performances run January 22-23, 2021.

Debuting just weeks after the College Admissions Scandal took the nation by storm, Ranked tells the story of a dystopian world where competition reaches new heights as publicized academic excellence defines each student's worth. In the face of an intense and perverse culture of performance, Lily must come to grips with her place in the status quo as she watches friends and enemies alike destroy themselves and each other to score their way to the top of academic leaderboards. When an impossible lie is discovered, the fate of these students' futures hangs in the balance.

Directed by Sadie Andros

Musical Direction and Editing by Marian Sunnergren

Film Consultant: Bruce Leibu

Stage Manager: Ruby Lundeen

Assistant Stage Manager: Brooke Jones

Filming Supervisor: Marcus Gromofsky

Director's Assistant: Donna Snyder

Ranked, A New Musical will be presented in a live stream format. People who purchase tickets will be sent a link at which they can livestream the show at either 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22nd or 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 23rd.

A ticket for 2 starts at $12, and the company asks patrons to consider paying $5 per additional viewer if they are able.

Purchase tickets at https://capetheatre.booktix.com/view/1/07a81dcee937633a/.