BWW Previews: CALENDAR GIRLS at Bootless Stageworks

Based on the true story of eleven Women's Institute (WI) members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund after the death of a member's husband. Roger Ebert called the movie, Calendar Girls, "...a kind of sweet, good-humored comedy...". Regional theater reviews note Calendar Girls as being, " a rollicking good time," "a comedic romp filled with wit, warmth, and genuine insight," and "...a screamingly funny, yet poignant comedy."

When Annie's husband John dies of leukemia, she and her best friend Chris resolve to raise money to replace the horribly uncomfortable settee currently attacking visitors in the local hospital's relatives waiting room. The question becomes, how to raise the money. After finding adult magazines in her son's bedroom, a "girly" calendar at the local garage, sexually charged advertisements and more, Chris puts two and two together in realizing sex sells. Chris and Annie devise a brilliant plan and manage to persuade other fellow WI members to pose nude with them for an "alternative" calendar, with a little help from the shy hospital porter and amateur photographer, Lawrence. The news of the women's charitable venture spreads like wildfire throughout the local villages, past the regional cities, and into the international limelight. As hordes of local and international press descend on the small Yorkshire village, hilarity ensues. But Chris and Annie's friendship is put to the test under the strain of their new-found fame.

Bootless' Artistic Director, Rosanne DellAversano, has assembled a cast of local and regional theater veterans including Kathy Buterbaugh, Carol Van Zoeren, Ruth K. Brown, Heather Ferrel, Ruth Wells Fisher, Gina Valania Olkowski, and Maura Jarve as the ladies of the WI. Supporting roles provided by Randall McCann, Bob Demarco, Eric Merlino, Kevin Austra, Shamma Casson, and Erin Miller.

Given the wealth of experience each of the Artists portraying the ladies of the WI brings to the table, the production is being presented as an ensemble work without the use of a traditional stage director. "Having such amazingly talented women sharing the same stage, and most of whom have been friends for a few decades, meant Calendar Girls could happen with a less formal approach," states DellAversano. "Each and every rehearsal has been a shining example of what collaborative effort and teamwork truly means. The vibe of an all female-driven production with completely shared thoughts and vision is very different from any other production I've worked on. Ideas spill out from everyone, discussions take place, choices are experimented with, decisions are made, and theater is created. It's absolutely fantastic and fun."

You need to see for yourself why Calendar Girls is taking America by storm and is Britain's fastest selling stage play.

Also, check out the remainder of Bootless' 2019-20 season offering two regional premieres and the return of a horror movie turned bloody musical parody.

CALENDAR GIRLS SHOW DATES & TIMES

November 1, 2019 @ 8:00 pm & November 2, 2019 @ 8:00 pm - PREVIEW SHOW - ALL SEATS $10.

November 8, 2019 @ 8:00 pm, November 9, 2019 @ 8:00 pm, November 10, 2019 @ 3:00 pm, November 14, 2019 @ 7:30 pm (Pay-What-You-Will for door tickets), November 15, 2019 @ 8:00 pm, November 16, 2019 @ 3:00 pm, November 16, 2019 @ 8:00 pm.

CALENDAR GIRLS TICKETS

$20 Online/Advance Purchase with Choose Your Own Seat

$26 At-the-Door (Seats Assigned by Box Office)

For mature audiences. No one under 16 admitted.





