BWW Interview: JUDY GARLAND 'WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER' at Grand Opera House available for licensing

Article Pixel May. 4, 2020  

BWW Interview: JUDY GARLAND 'WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER' at Grand Opera House available for licensing

Hello from Delaware,
I am a playwright and last year produced a new book musical, Judy Garland "World's Greatest Entertainer" at The Grand Opera House in Wilmington.
It is now available for licensing to community theatres globally.
THE FACTS
---WHEN patrons return to your theatre there may be one or two empty seats between customers.
---Licensing houses allow for only a one camera video of a production for archival purposes. They do NOT allow live streaming.
---You paid 100% upfront for your season, or at minimum a deposit. They have their money.
LET'S GET CREATIVE
  • Ask the licensing house to move one of the contracted shows later or to next season. It this new environment they should be flexible
  • DISCOUNTED LICENSING: I will license to your group at 15% less than any musical you have contracted. Just show me the invoice
  • LIVE STREAMING: I own the rights. Live Stream to your patrons to increase revenue
  • INCLUDED: Publishing rights for the 24 American Songbook tunes
  • INCLUDED: Charts for 6 musicians included OR tracks
  • INCLUDED: Set design for production. (Your option)
  • Market JUDY as a 'premiere' in your state. A NEW musical!
We wish to thank Renee for a wonderful job promoting out show!
Library of Congress - # Pau 3-862-488
Best Regards from Delaware
Greer Firestone, Playwright
302.494.3133
Judy Garland "World's Greatest Entertainer" Playwright


Next on Stage


Related Articles View More Delaware Stories   Shows

From This Author Greer Firestone

  • BWW Interview: JUDY GARLAND 'WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER' at Grand Opera House available for licensing
  • BWW Interview: Mark Fields of THE GRAND OPERA HOUSE & THE PLAYHOUSE
  • BWW Interview: Producing Artistic Director Sandy Robbins of UD REP
  • BWW Interview: Greer Firestone: STEPS TO OVERCOME CRISIS for Every Performing Arts Group