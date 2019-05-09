BWW Feature: JUDY GARLAND 'WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER' at Grand Opera House

Judy Garland "World's Greatest Entertainer" is available for licensing to both individual theatres throughout the world OR seeking a production company/investor to mount a tour. (An investor would be someone who loves musical theatre and would wish to have "Executive Producer" attached to his/her name).

"When Dorothy Gale entered Oz, Judy Garland entered immortality".

After a successful run of Standing O's at Wilmington Delaware's Grand Opera House, we are thrilled to offer this NEW book musical to the world.

THE PACKAGE:

Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Liza Minnelli singing their legendary tunes, 24 in all. Copyrighted script in Library of Congress Complete charts for 6 instruments: piano, stand up bass, drums, trumpet, flugelhorn, tenor sax, flute, clarinet, bari sax, bass clarinet. Graphics for slide presentation (see Galleries page). Song Rights for all 24 American Songbook tunes. While the rights for JUDY ceased on Mar 30 after final curtain, we maintain strong relationships with the 9 houses involved. Web site to market the show. FB group under same name to market. (one of many Judy fb groups). Consultation included on show concept, including choreography

--- Full script is available for your perusal

--- Full production video for your perusal

We invite you to visit the site. Take a look at Galleries with both pix and highlight vids

JudyGarlandTheMusical

Greer Firestone, Playwright

302.494.3133 greerfirestone@gmail.com





