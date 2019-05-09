BWW Feature: JUDY GARLAND 'WORLD'S GREATEST ENTERTAINER' at Grand Opera House
Judy Garland "World's Greatest Entertainer" is available for licensing to both individual theatres throughout the world OR seeking a production company/investor to mount a tour. (An investor would be someone who loves musical theatre and would wish to have "Executive Producer" attached to his/her name).
"When Dorothy Gale entered Oz, Judy Garland entered immortality".
After a successful run of Standing O's at Wilmington Delaware's Grand Opera House, we are thrilled to offer this NEW book musical to the world.
THE PACKAGE:
- Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Liza Minnelli singing their legendary tunes, 24 in all.
- Copyrighted script in Library of Congress
- Complete charts for 6 instruments: piano, stand up bass, drums, trumpet, flugelhorn, tenor sax, flute, clarinet, bari sax, bass clarinet.
- Graphics for slide presentation (see Galleries page).
- Song Rights for all 24 American Songbook tunes. While the rights for JUDY ceased on Mar 30 after final curtain, we maintain strong relationships with the 9 houses involved.
- Web site to market the show.
- FB group under same name to market. (one of many Judy fb groups).
- Consultation included on show concept, including choreography
--- Full script is available for your perusal
--- Full production video for your perusal
We invite you to visit the site. Take a look at Galleries with both pix and highlight vids
Greer Firestone, Playwright
302.494.3133 greerfirestone@gmail.com