2026/27 Broadway in Wilmington Season to Feature SIX, THE WIZ and More

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The Playhouse on Rodney Square has revealed their 2026/27 Broadway in Wilmington season, featuring the Delaware and Playhouse premieres Six, Beetlejuice, and The Bodyguard, along with the Delaware and Playhouse premiere of the celebrated 50th anniversary Broadway revival of The Wiz. Two exciting season add-on specials-Clue and A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical-round out the season. Subscriptions for the 26/27 Season are now on sale. Single tickets will go on sale later this summer at a date to be announced.

All performances take place in the newly remodeled and enhanced Playhouse on Rodney Square, attached to the historic Hotel DuPont, where patrons can enjoy dinner at the imaginative Le Cavalier French bistro, winner of Food + Wine's inaugural 2023 Global Tastemakers Award, Casa Nonna, and others. In addition, there are dozens of other eateries in the area that can be explored via the Stage Door Pass program.

THE WIZ

October 23-25, 2026

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back. THE WIZ returns "home" to stages across America in an all-new tour, direct from Broadway.

The Baltimore Sun raves "Powerhouse performances. Stunning choreography. Visionary sets" and the Chicago Sun-Times proclaims THE WIZ is "An eye-popping and high-intensity revival!"

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway-from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy's journey to find her place in a contemporary world.

With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé's "Single Ladies," Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

SIX

November 27-29, 2026

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed one billion streams worldwide!

BEETLEJUICE

April 2-4, 2027

He earned his stripes on Broadway...now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Wilmington.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is "SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!" (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

THE BODYGUARD

May 7-9, 2027

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical THE BODYGUARD is back! Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, THE BODYGUARD is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

THE BODYGUARD features a whole host of unforgettable classics including "Queen of the Night," "So Emotional," "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time", alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. THE BODYGUARD is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

SEASON ADD-ON SPECIALS

CLUE

January 8-10, 2027

A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL

February 12-14, 2027

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.

Season Subscriptions

Current subscribers will be contacted directly about renewing their seats to Broadway in Wilmington. Additional subscriber benefits include priority seating ahead of the public, free parking, priority tickets for season specials, and more.

Season subscriptions begin at $160.00 and are available by calling 302.888.0200 or at broadwayinwilmington.org. All performances for the 2026/27 season will be on stage at The Playhouse on Rodney Square. Tickets for individual performances will go on sale at a later date this summer.