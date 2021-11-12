Wright State Theatre to Present CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

Wright State Theatre will present the regional premier of Annie Baker's Obie-award winning play, Circle Mirror Transformation, from November 19-December 5th (no performances Thanksgiving Weekend). The play follows four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty's (played by Mady McCabe) six-week-long community-center drama class. The people who sign up for the class are Schultz (Branden Fisher), a recently divorced carpenter; Lauren (Andrea Gutierrez), a reserved high school junior; Teresa (Annika Whetstone), a former actress; and Marty's husband, James (Mikey Fried). As they begin to experiment with seemingly harmless games (acting like a tree, a bed and a baseball glove) and exercises where they take on the "roles" of one another to explore each other's life stories, the class slowly begins to let their guard down. Passions are revealed, hearts are quietly torn apart, discoveries are made about their humanity as each of the five slowly reveal themselves. A beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the quiet sadness of a motley quintet.

Circle Mirror Transformation is directed by Associate Professor Josh Aaron McCabe (Wright State's The Liar, Memory of Water, Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher). McCabe has been a core member of the nationally acclaimed Shakespeare & Company in The Berkshires, MA since 2006. Previous to joining Wright State University's Department of Theatre, Dance and Motion Pictures, Josh served as the Director of Shakespeare & Company's Shakespeare in the Courts Program (a Presidential award-winning Program previously celebrated at a White House ceremony in 2007) that works with adjudicated teenagers who have been "Sentenced to Shakespeare" by a judge, culminating in a final performance of Shakespeare as a part of their probation.

Playwright Annie Baker is best known for her 2014 Pultizer Prize winning drama, The Flick. She is also a 2017 MacArthur "Genius" Fellow. She was awarded this grant for "mining the minutiae of how we speak, act, and relate to one another and the absurdity and tragedy that result from the limitations of language."

Circle Mirror Transformation runs in Wright State University's intimate Herbst Theatre (Creative Arts Center) November 19-21 and December 3-5.

Tickets can be purchased at the Creative Arts Center box office:

www.wright.edu/theatre

(937) 775-2500