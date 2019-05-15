VTAÂ Announces 'Baked From The Heart' WAITRESS Creative Pie Recipe Contest

Victoria Theatre Association together with WRGT FOX 45 is conducting a local search for the most creative pie recipe, like the signature pies from WAITRESS. As pie is a key ingredient to the storytelling of the show, VTA requests submissions of creative pie recipes that mimic the show's whimsical pies like the Almost Makes You Believe Again Pie or the Key (lime) to Happiness Pie. To enter, bakers -- professional and amateur alike -- must send their creative recipes to piecontest@victoriatheatre.com or visit https://victoriatheatre.com/shows/waitress/.

Entries will be accepted until 2 p.m., May 24, 2019 with three finalists announced on Facebook Friday, May 31. The three chosen finalists will appear with their pies on the FOX 45 Morning Show on Friday, June 7, where the winner will be chosen live, on air by the FOX 45 Morning Show Team.

The selected baker(y) will be honored as the official pie of WAITRESS in Dayton, which includes:

Winner will receive 4 opening night tickets (June 25, 2019 8 p.m.), a copy of The WAITRESS cookbook and show merchandise. The winning recipe will also be posted on the FOX 45 and Victoria Theatre Association's social media sites.

Winning recipe featured as an insert in the official WAITRESS cookbook available for sale to audiences during each performance

Two runner-up winners will receive a pair of tickets to opening night (June 25, 2019 at 8 p.m.).

Contest rules/Requirements of the Baker(y)

Submissions must be received by 2 p.m. Friday, May 24. Each recipe must be something you can actually bake and feature a story that symbolizes the meaning or emotional tie to the pie, such as Mom's Wake up and Smell the Coffee pie, or Grandma's Must Have Every Thanksgiving pie. Semi- finalists will be contacted no later than Tuesday, May 28, 2019 and must be able to bring a pie to the Schuster Center for semi-finalist judges to sample by noon, May 31. 2019. Bakers must be available to appear on the FOX 45 Morning show, with completed pie, Friday, June 7.

For questions regarding the Baked from the Heart pie contest, visit victoriatheatre.com or email piecontest@victoriatheatre.com.

WAITRESS plays the Schuster Center June 25 30, 2019 as a part of the Premier Health Broadway Series. Tickets are on sale now and are available at the Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton, online at ticketcenterstage.com or by phone at 937.228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by 6-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), choreography by Lorin Latarro (Les Dangereuse Liasons, Waiting For Godot) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna - a waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. "WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Tickets start at $30 and will be available at the Ticket Center Stage Box Office, located in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center in downtown Dayton, online at ticketcenterstage.com or by phone at 937.228-3630, (toll-free) 888-228-3630.

For more tour information, please visit http://waitressthemusical.com.





