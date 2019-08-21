VTA Community Report Boasts Economic Impact

Victoria Theatre Association (VTA) presented its 2018-2019 Community Report at today's Annual Meeting, held in the Mathile Theatre at the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. The meeting celebrated a fiscal year-end report revealing an estimated $23.7 million economic impact on the Miami Valley region, the opening of the PNC Arts Annex, and acknowledged the success and conclusion of The Next Stage Campaign.

"VTA's 2018-2019 Season was a real turning point for Victoria Theatre Association," said Martha Shaker, outgoing VTA Board of Trustees Chair. "VTA's President & CEO, Ty Sutton, has accomplished quite a bit during his first year with the opening of the PNC Arts Annex, innovative ideas and diverse programming as well as advancements in VTA's financial health and long-term viability."

"The close of the 2018-2019 Season also brings close of The Next Stage Campaign," continued Shaker. "More than 800 individual, corporate, foundation and government donors contributed to increase VTA's endowment to ensure the life of VTA's performing arts venues (Schuster Center, Victoria Theatre, Metropolitan Arts Center and the PNC Arts Annex). Annual draw from funds raised by The Next Stage Campaign will be used to take care of VTA's facilities today and in the future and provide spaces to inspire creativity and love for the arts for those who call the Miami Valley their home."

This annual meeting marks the end of Shaker's term as chair of the VTA Board of Trustees. Chris Wyse from Projects Unlimited, Inc. is assuming the role of Board Chair. Wyse has been on the board for several years and his company has a long history with VTA. In addition, a new member of the Board of Trustees was welcomed: Rodney Veal from Sinclair Community College & Think TV. Ty Sutton thanked Trustee and past Board Chair, Neil Freund of Freund, Freeze & Arnold, for his service as a Trustee and welcomed him into emeritus status.

Community Report Findings:

Victoria Theatre Association had an unaudited loss from operations of $730,000 (excludes Second & Main, Ltd.) on total revenues of $13.7 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019. (This amount is updated as of 8.21.19.)

Based on a formula developed by the Americans for the Arts, the overall revenue of $13.7 million for the 2018-2019 fiscal year created an overall estimated $23.7 million economic impact for the Dayton Metro area.

The impressive sum represents the overall total dollars spent by VTA and its audiences, counting event-related spending by arts audiences including, but not limited to, ticket sales, restaurants, parking, merchandise sales and other expenses that revolve around attending and producing an arts event.

Highlights from the 2018-2019 Season included:

VTA served 312,909 people in its facilities, including the Victoria Theatre, the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center, Metropolitan Arts Center/Loft Theatre, PNC Arts Annex and Citilites at the Schuster Center.

Ticket Center Stage, a centralized ticketing service managed by VTA, sold more than 300,000 tickets, totaling $10.6 million in sales. This number includes ticket sales of VTA presentations as well as performances by seven local arts organizations and others who rent the venues.

VTA's Education & Engagement programs continued to serve more than 104,000 children and adults with programs such as: Weeklong camps and after-school intensives inspired by SCHOOL OF ROCK, LES MISERABLES, WAITRESS and other themes, with more than 100 young people from area high schools in participation. Saturday Discovery Classes at the PNC Arts Annex were launched and included six-week sessions for students, ages 8-18, targeted toward developing interest and skills in acting, storytelling, improv and dance for students of all abilities. Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards (MVSTAs) launched its inaugural season with 22 high schools registered to have their school plays and musicals adjudicated by a group of 54 trained and dedicated adults. The first-ever Miami Valley High School Theatre Awards Showcase was a tremendous success with more than 300 students performing on the Schuster Center's Mead Theatre stage for more than 800 family, friends and fans. Sensory-friendly programming increased to three performances in the 2018-2019 season, serving 969 people. Sensory Adventure (a six-week class specifically designed for students with autism or related disabilities) also launched at the PNC Arts Annex.

VTA's army of nearly 650 volunteers provided the necessary support to operations by serving primarily as ushers at all performances, but also in additional capacities, donating more than 51,000 hours of service, representing approximately $573,000 in donated labor.

Additional information about these and other season highlights can be found in the Community Report, available for download at victoriatheatre.com/news or by calling 937-228-7591.

The 2018-2019 Victoria Theatre Association Board of Trustees Officers include: Chair, Martha Shaker (Concept Rehab, Inc.); Incoming Chair, Chris Wyse (Projects Unlimited, Inc.); Treasurer, David McGillivary (Brixey & Meyer); Secretary, Wendy Lewis (Logos @ Work, LLC.); Emeritus Chair, Neil Freund (Freund, Freeze and Arnold).

The Board of Trustees includes: Cassie B. Barlow, Ph.D. (Southwestern Ohio Council on Higher Education); Dave S. Dickerson (Miller-Valentine Group); Mark Keeton (Taylor Communications); Nick Lair (Premier Health); Albert W. Leland (Community Volunteer); Marla Schuster Nissan (Alan Roberts & Associates); Jean Raga (Sibcy Cline Realtors); John Rhodes (Emerson); Monte Salsman (Winsupply and the Win Family of Companies); and, Patti L. Stoll (PNC Bank).





