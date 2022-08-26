The Ohio Theatre Lima Opens It's First Business - The Stage Door Canteen Piano Bar & Cabaret

After nearly two years of restoration work, The Ohio Theatre Lima is finally opening its first business - The Stage Door Canteen Piano Bar & Cabaret.

Located inside TheOhio Theatre Lima, 122 West North Street Lima, Ohio 45801 the Stage Door Canteen Piano Bar and Cabaret is the regions only Piano Bar and joins the growing number of Cabaret Venues popping up in Downtown Lima.

This new venture marks the first time patrons will be able to experience the remarkable ongoing restoration which is transforming the badly damaged nearly 100 year old theatre (which is on the National Register of Historic Places) into an enhanced version of it's former glory.

Owners Michael Bouson and Joe Correll are very proud of the work their team led by Lima Contractor, Kevin Tisher, supported by community volunteers and grass roots fund raising efforts has accomplished during the Pandemic.

The Avante Garage, the resident theatre company at The Ohio Theatre Lima is looking for Singing Piano Players for Thursday, Friday and Saturday night shifts (6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and 9:00 PM - Midnight with 10 minute breaks each hour.) Prospective candidates should have a broad knowledge of Pop Songs and Show Tunes, have a flair for performing, be a good sight reader and be able to play from Fake Books if needed. $75 shift pay (3 hrs) + tips.

Click Here to apply:

https://www.ohiotheatrelima.com/job-oppurtunities

See you at the the theatre...