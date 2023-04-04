The Human Race Theatre Company Tells Stories In Motion – A Season of Imagination and Invention

For the upcoming 2023-2024 season, The Human Race Theatre Company sparks creativity, imagination and invention through a season of "Stories in Motion," with shows inspired by or adapted from existing tales. Each title has been intentionally selected to challenge and advance theatrical storytelling, our audiences, and our theatre company. This evolution can only be experienced in the theatre because every night is a unique exchange between the playwright's vision, the performer and audience. This 38th year marks the first season devised by new Artistic Director Emily N. Wells.

"Theatre has a unique ability to tell stories in a way that sparks an audience's imagination - as if they are inside the story," said Wells. "Theatre and storytelling live as dynamic, evolving art forms, just as we evolve as people." She adds. We are transforming well-known stories and timeless themes into stage productions designed for modern audiences. Connected by a theme of adaptation, this season of Stories in Motion presents contemporary plays and musicals through the artist's lens.

The season will launch in September with the world premiere musical This is Tom Jones! by Mark Brown and Paul Mirkovich and directed by Wells. Not that Tom Jones! But inspired by the Henry Fielding book, Brown and Mirkovich merge the novel with 1960's pop sounds of the British Invasion. Opening in late October, Atlanta playwright Pearl Cleage's Angry, Raucous, and Shamelessly Gorgeous takes the stage, directed by Cincinnati favorite Torie Wiggins. An aging actor is invited to remount her revolutionary take on August Wilson, but finds herself auditioning her replacement instead.

December sees the second world premiere in the season, Reindeer Sessions, by Eric Ulloa (26 Pebbles, Kevin Moore Celebration.) Directed by Igor Goldin, Blitzen heads to anger management therapy after an incident with that other famous reindeer. To shake the February doldrums, head out on a rollicking sea adventure with Shipwrecked! An Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) by Donald Margulies and directed by Greg Hellems. Inspired by a true story, adventurer Louis de Rougemont shares his adventures on the high seas in a series of magazine articles. But can we believe everything he shares?

In April - and just in time for college acceptance letters - peerless, Jiehae Park's take on Macbeth, puts us in the cutthroat world of academic admissions where every option is on the table for twins M and L in a witty, pointed and stylized look at competition. Peerless will be directed by Marya Spring Cordes. To wrap up the season in May, The Human Race partners with Dayton Live to bring the national tour of the critically celebratedBroadway production of The Kite Runner. Adapted by Matthew Spangler from Khaled Hosseini's bestselling novel, this extraordinary and sensitively told story will shine bright on the Victoria Theatre stage.

We are so enthusiastic about every show this coming season, we're making them all available in a 6-Show Subscription Package! Other "Flexible Options" include 3-show packages, and annual Memberships. By popular demand, a Parents Day Out Series is available at no additional charge. Military and student discounts available. Renewals will begin mid-April and new subscriptions are available at any time after that. All tickets are available through Dayton Live Box Office at 937-228-3630 or Click Here.