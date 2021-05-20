Summer Fun Starts In Coshocton County

Coshocton County is kicking off the summer with annual events and seasonal openings in June!

Guests come from all over to enjoy the annual Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival! Watch 18 hot air balloons take off and grace the skies with their enchanting beauty from the Coshocton County Fairgrounds. The festival includes 4 balloon launches, live music, vendors, food trucks, kiddie rides, and more. This annual event is free for all to attend and will be held June 10 - 12, 2021.

That same weekend, on Sunday, June 13, visit Historic Roscoe Village for the 22nd Annual Corvette Cruise-In from 10am - 4pm. New and classic Corvettes will line Whitewoman Street, and a DJ will be jamming to 50's & 60' era tunes. The shops of Roscoe Village will be open for shopping and dining, as well! This event is a Coshocton classic, and is loved by locals and visitors alike!

Clary Gardens' Butterfly Exhibit is back! Experience butterflies fluttering past you. Feed them. Study them. Learn about their extraordinary life cycle! With an expert on-site to answer your questions, there is so much to learn about these fluttering friends. This exhibit is available from June 15 - 20, and is free to all!

Lake Park Complex will be the place to go this summer! The Monticello III Canal Boat Rides have begun. Take a relaxing ride down a one-mile stretch of the historic canal. The 45-minute boat ride is narrated by a knowledgeable tour guide and pulled by a pair of beautiful draft horses. This scenic, relaxing, and educational activity is a Roscoe Village must-do!

Also within the Lake Park Complex, is the Lake Park Aquatic Center. This community pool has been newly furnished with updated lawn chairs and umbrellas. This isn't your average local pool... it's 17,000 square feet! In the shallow end, there is a children's aquatic jungle gym and play area perfect for playtime with little ones. Relax under a fountain mushroom, or take a dive in the 12-foot deep end. You'll spot the aquatic center right away from the two huge water slides! Grab a tube and take a splashy ride!

Looking for a way to push your body to the max, or maybe you just want some fun, outdoor exercise? The annual Indian Mud Run obstacle course race is taking place on June 26, 2021. With multiple races, age groups, and categories, there is a place for everyone to take part! Pre-registration is required for this event, so don't hesitate! Sign up the whole family for a day of summer memory-making!

Later this summer mark your calendars for other upcoming events! Canal Town Family Fun Day in Historic Roscoe Village on July 10. Antiques in the Park will be held on various days throughout the summer at the ArtPARK on Main Street. The Coshocton Farmers Market is from 8 am - 12pm every Saturday. Coshocton Sunflower Festival will be held on August 13 - 15. Find additional events and information at VisitCoshocton.com!