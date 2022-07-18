Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sinclair Theatre Announces 2022-2023 Season: That Ah-Ha! Moment

R & J & Z (Romeo & Juliet & ZOMBIES) by Melody Bates will haunt the stage from October 21-29, 2022.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Sinclair Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 Mainstage Season "That Ah-Ha! Moment" in Blair Hall, building 2, on the downtown Dayton campus.

Designed to celebrate "That Ah-Ha! Moment," when theatre gives us a sudden realization, whether it be that a character isn't quite what you expected, or a revelation about a real situation that you did not know. Here are the chosen productions:

R & J & Z (Romeo & Juliet & ZOMBIES) by Melody Bates will haunt the stage from October 21-29, 2022. The famous lovers navigate a world in which death isn't necessarily the end. Equally inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, R & J & Z pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror. Directed by Gina Kleesattel. Fight choreography by Gary Minyard.

Back by popular demand, A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles Schulz, returns December 15-18, 2022, to delight children of all ages. The popular holiday classic based on the TV special unites Charlie, Snoopy, Lucy and the gang as they explore the true meaning of Christmas. ASL shadow-interpreted performances return to the stage offering a unique experience to all audiences!

From New York to Paris, from ragtime to jazz: THE HELLO GIRLS chronicles the story of America's first women soldiers in this new musical inspired by true events. Presented March 24-April 1, 2023, during Women's History Month, this is the story of women who answered the call, with music and lyrics by Peter Mills; book by Peter Mills and Cara Reichel. These intrepid heroines served as bilingual telephone operators on the front lines, helping turn the tide of World War I. They then returned home to fight a decades-long battle for equality and recognition, paving the way for future generations. Directed by Kimberly Borst with Charles Larkowski as music director.

Tickets and more information on these mainstage shows will be available online by Sept. 1st at www.sinclair.edu/tickets. Watch for special Tuesday Student Madness performances!

Also returning this season will be Sinclair Theatre's FREE EXPRESSIONS series designed to offer insight and promote discussion of diversity, equity and inclusion subjects. Projects are currently in development for Holocaust Remembrance Day and Black History Month. Watch our social media for updates! @sinclair.theatre or @sinclairtheatremusic





