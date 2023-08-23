SOUL OF A SISTER: Annie Ruth's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert Set For Next Month

The performance is on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

Award-winning visual artist/poet Annie Ruth and the Cincinnati Arts Association present Soul of a Sister: Annie Ruth’s 60th Birthday Celebration Concert on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM in the Aronoff Center’s intimate Jarson-Kaplan Theater.

This special concert will honor Annie’s legacy of service in our community by sharing empowering stories through music, song, dance and spoken word. The celebration will feature performances by Annie and many special guests, including renowned international jazz vocalist and recording artist Kathy Wade with the Dan Karlsberg Trio, award-winning gospel recording artist and songwriter Jonathan Dunn, dancer and choreographer David Choate with members of his Revolution Dance Theatre company, acclaimed poet "Gifted," and poets Lady J, Cre8tive Minds, The Silent Poet, Benjamin Hughes, and Floetic Flo.

About Annie Ruth

Cincinnatian Annie Ruth is an internationally respected artist with a career that spans more than forty years. She has exhibited in both national and international museums. Annie earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from National University in San Diego, California. She is a trailblazer who collaborates with major cultural institutions and museums, and is a teaching artist with the Cincinnati Arts Association.

About Eye of the Artists Foundation

The not-for-profit Eye of the Artists Foundation was founded in 2001 by visual artist/poet Annie Ruth in response to the growing need for connecting quality arts programming and arts education programs. The mission of the Foundation is to serve as an advocate for the exposure of the arts to underserved communities, with an emphasis on youth.

For more information about Annie Ruth and Eye of the Artists Foundation, visit www.annieruth.com and www.eyeoftheartists.org



