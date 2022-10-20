ROMEO AND JULIET AND ZOMBIES Comes to Sinclair This Weekend
Performances run from Oct. 21-29 in Blair Hall Theatre.
Sinclair Theatre presents R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and ZOMBIES) by Melody Bates from Oct. 21-29 in Blair Hall Theatre, building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus.
The famous lovers navigate a world in which death isn't necessarily the end. Equally inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, R&J &Z pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror. It's a "bloody good time" but is not intended for children or the faint of heart.
Performances Oct. 21, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29 at 7 pm; one Sunday matinee at 2 pm on Oct. 23. ASL Interpreted performances Oct. 23 at 2 pm and Oct. 27 at 7 pm.
Tickets available online at www.sinclair.edu/tickets. Adults $18, students/seniors $15. TUESDAY STUDENT MADNESS tickets cost $10 for any student.
Directed by Gina Kleesattel, with fight choreography by Gary Minyard, the show includes set/props design by Scott Kimmins, costumes by Ashley Rutkowski and lighting/sound by Dan Brunk.
Cast includes:
Romeo - Tanner Henry
Juliet - Faeryn Bass
Mercutio - Deangelo Powell
Friar Lawrence - Charles Larkowski
Tybalt - Diesel Weatherly
First Searcher - Anna Senyk
Second Searcher - Lizzie Salata
Apothecary - Tracie Puckett-Knight
Balthazar - Gage Recker
Paris' Page - Kamilah Noaks
Prince Escalus - Colin Drayer
Paris/Boy - Ethan Harris
Lady Capulet - Emma Campbell
Lord Capulet - Kiri Olsen
Lord Montague - Derek Dunn-Melvin
Friar John - Sierra Ward
Rosaline/Nurse - Athena Shurtleff
Photo Credit: Patti Celek