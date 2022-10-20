ROMEO AND JULIET AND ZOMBIES Comes to Sinclair This Weekend

Sinclair Theatre presents R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and ZOMBIES) by Melody Bates from Oct. 21-29 in Blair Hall Theatre, building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus.

The famous lovers navigate a world in which death isn't necessarily the end. Equally inspired by Shakespeare and modern zombie films, R&J &Z pushes the boundaries of theatrical humor and horror. It's a "bloody good time" but is not intended for children or the faint of heart.

Performances Oct. 21, 22, 25, 27, 28, 29 at 7 pm; one Sunday matinee at 2 pm on Oct. 23. ASL Interpreted performances Oct. 23 at 2 pm and Oct. 27 at 7 pm.

Tickets available online at www.sinclair.edu/tickets. Adults $18, students/seniors $15. TUESDAY STUDENT MADNESS tickets cost $10 for any student.

Directed by Gina Kleesattel, with fight choreography by Gary Minyard, the show includes set/props design by Scott Kimmins, costumes by Ashley Rutkowski and lighting/sound by Dan Brunk.

Cast includes:

Romeo - Tanner Henry

Juliet - Faeryn Bass

Mercutio - Deangelo Powell

Friar Lawrence - Charles Larkowski

Tybalt - Diesel Weatherly

First Searcher - Anna Senyk

Second Searcher - Lizzie Salata

Apothecary - Tracie Puckett-Knight

Balthazar - Gage Recker

Paris' Page - Kamilah Noaks

Prince Escalus - Colin Drayer

Paris/Boy - Ethan Harris

Lady Capulet - Emma Campbell

Lord Capulet - Kiri Olsen

Lord Montague - Derek Dunn-Melvin

Friar John - Sierra Ward

Rosaline/Nurse - Athena Shurtleff

Photo Credit: Patti Celek