Article Pixel Jun. 17, 2020  
Plaza Theatre Sports New Outdoor Mural for Reopening

A new painting is on the side of the Plaza Theatre, as it reopens for the first time in months due to the coronavirus pandemic, WHIO TV reports.

The theater is currently open to 100 people per showing as the state begins to reopen in phases.

Due to social distancing measure put in place, the Plaza Theater will be hosting one movie a day from Thursday through Sunday. Tickets are set at $5.

The mural outside of the theater is by artist Erica Arndts, an Ohio native. Hollywood greats Paul Newman, John Wayne, Judy Garland, Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Charlie Chaplin are featured..

