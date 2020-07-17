PR: Ohio 'Drive It Yourself' Tour Announced

Last year, Shelby County Ohio celebrated its 200 year bicentennial. For the duration of that entire 12-month period, county volunteers organized and presented an eye-opening number of events and activities to commemorate this milestone in local history.

Those familiar will certainly agree that Shelby County is steeped in Americana. Founded in 1819, Shelby County received its name to honor Kentucky's governor and officer in the Revolutionary War, General Isaac Shelby. The County is home to one city, eight villages, and fourteen townships. Originally part of the Northwest Territory with the Greenville Treaty Line dividing the pioneers from the Native American settlements, Shelby County has a history that goes much deeper than its roots in agriculture and manufacturing.

The same local volunteers who inspired last year's celebrations conceived the idea of leaving something behind to commemorate the bicentennial celebration itself, a legacy project. In collaboration with the Shelby County Historical Society and local technology firm SMS Group, a mobile app was developed to showcase county wide points of interest. With the app downloaded to either Apple or Android devices, users can take a self-guided driving or bicycling tour of Shelby County to visit over 300 interesting and historic sites.

The app offers users the opportunity to plan their tour by Township, by Town, or by Category. Available categories include Churches, Architecture, Geological, Historic Sites, Monuments, the Miami-Erie Canal, Schools and One Room Schoolhouses. GPS enabled, the mobile app will guide users to their specific locations of interest, and, upon arrival, users can read or listen to a brief overview that describes the significance of each site.

All 411 square miles of Shelby County Ohio's unique history are now available at your fingertips! For a truly one-of-a-kind experience, download the Discover Shelby County History app today at the App Store or Google Play.

For every recreation preference, the possibilities are many in Sidney and Shelby County. In addition to the Discover Shelby County History app, visitors can select from seven carefully prepared travel itineraries or build their own from a long list of things to see and do while in the area. Additional information about local attractions, restaurants, shopping, and lodging in west central Ohio can be found on the web site of the Sidney Visitors Bureau at www.VisitSidneyShelby.com ("Sidney Ohio... We're waiting for you.").

# # #

Contact:

Jeff RaibleSidney-Shelby County Chamber of CommerceSidney Visitors Bureau101 South Ohio Avenue, Floor 2Sidney, Ohio 45365

(937) 492-9122

jraible@sidneyshelbychamber.com

www.SidneyShelbyChamber.com

www.VisitSidneyShelby.com

Unsubscribe This message was sent to newsdesk@broadwayworld.com from scoops@ohiotraveler.com

OhioTraveler.com

6358 Castle Hill - Suite 220

Middletown, OH 45044

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Related Articles Shows View More Dayton Stories

More Hot Stories For You