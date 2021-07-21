LOOPED Comes To The Human Race Theatre Company Next Month

LOOPED will begin performances at the Human Race Theatre Company next mont! Based on a real event, which has been the subject of gossip for years in Hollywood, Looped takes place in the summer of 1965, when an inebriated Tallulah Bankhead, well-known for her husky voice, outrageous personality, and devastating wit, returns to the studio to redub - or loop - one line of dialogue for her last movie, Die! Die! My Darling! Bankhead's outsized personality dominates the young, frustrated film editor who is knocked for a loop by the tempestuous stage and screen icon.

2021 marks the 35th birthday of The Human Race Theatre Company which brings the beauty, drama and excitement of live professional theatre to Dayton and southwestern Ohio, serving a population numbering nearly one million.

Our Loft Season provides audiences with award-winning, cutting edge dramas, American classics and regional and world premieres. Our New Works series expands the repertoire of enthusiastic audiences with brand new or seldom performed material. And our Engagement Programs touch the lives of traditionally marginalized populations and address the cultural needs of all individuals throughout the Miami Valley.

After humble beginnings, when productions were mounted in whatever space was available to accommodate our budding troupe of artists and actors with their small audiences, we now enjoy a growing reputation and national recognition for excellence in theatre. From our home in the Metropolitan Arts Center in downtown Dayton, The Human Race Theatre Company provides ever-increasing audiences with a myriad of entertaining and enlightening performances.

Most works are now presented in the intimate setting of our own Loft Theatre, while occasionally we are able to utilize the larger and more elaborate venue of the historic Victoria Theatre.

For tickets and more visit https://humanracetheatre.org/shows/looped/