Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Human Race Theatre Company Announces Performances Schedule Change For DEADLINE

The production will now begin with a preview on Thursday, November 3rd and official opening on Friday November 4, 2022. 

Dayton News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 25, 2022  

Due to actor illnesses, and in an abundance of caution, The Human Race Theatre Company has postponed the opening of DEADLINE. This World Premiere production by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, directed by Jason Podplesky, will now begin with a preview on Thursday, November 3rd and official opening on Friday November 4, 2022. The murder-mystery comedy will now run through November 20th.

Anyone with tickets for the postponed performances will be contacted by the Dayton Live Box Office. Or you may call 937-228-3630 to reschedule.

Deadline, a comedy thriller, hits the stage for the first time in its World Premiere production at The Human Race Theatre Company. Canadian playwrights Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes pen this witty and surprising homage to the murder-mystery genre made great by Agatha Christie and Peter Sellars with performances from October 27 - November 13, 2022 at the Loft Theatre.


Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dayton Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


ROMEO AND JULIET AND ZOMBIES Comes to Sinclair This WeekendROMEO AND JULIET AND ZOMBIES Comes to Sinclair This Weekend
October 20, 2022

Sinclair Theatre presents R&J&Z (Romeo and Juliet and ZOMBIES) by Melody Bates from Oct. 21-29 in Blair Hall Theatre, building 2 on the downtown Dayton campus.
DEADLINE Comes to The Human Race Theatre Company This MonthDEADLINE Comes to The Human Race Theatre Company This Month
October 19, 2022

Deadline, a comedy thriller, hits the stage for the first time in its World Premiere production at The Human Race Theatre Company. Canadian playwrights Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes pen this witty and surprising homage to the murder-mystery genre made great by Agatha Christie and Peter Sellars with performances from October 27 – November 13, 2022 at the Loft Theatre.  
SISTER ACT Comes to Wright State Theatre Next MonthSISTER ACT Comes to Wright State Theatre Next Month
October 18, 2022

Wright State Theatre presents the contemporary musical comedy, SISTER ACT, from November 4-20 in the Festival Playhouse at Wright State University’s Creative Arts Center.
MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National TourMILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS to Launch 26-City National Tour
October 14, 2022

The heartwarming holiday musical, Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, will launch a 26-city national tour beginning Saturday, November 12, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK.
The Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Upcoming Event LineupThe Ohio Theatre Lima Announces Upcoming Event Lineup
October 10, 2022

The Stage Door Canteen & Cabaret (located inside the historic Ohio Theatre Lima and The Avante Garage! is hosting weekly Open Mic Nights on Thursdays 8:00 pm - 10 pm.