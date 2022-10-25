Human Race Theatre Company Announces Performances Schedule Change For DEADLINE
The production will now begin with a preview on Thursday, November 3rd and official opening on Friday November 4, 2022.
Due to actor illnesses, and in an abundance of caution, The Human Race Theatre Company has postponed the opening of DEADLINE. This World Premiere production by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes, directed by Jason Podplesky, will now begin with a preview on Thursday, November 3rd and official opening on Friday November 4, 2022. The murder-mystery comedy will now run through November 20th.
Anyone with tickets for the postponed performances will be contacted by the Dayton Live Box Office. Or you may call 937-228-3630 to reschedule.
Deadline, a comedy thriller, hits the stage for the first time in its World Premiere production at The Human Race Theatre Company. Canadian playwrights Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes pen this witty and surprising homage to the murder-mystery genre made great by Agatha Christie and Peter Sellars with performances from October 27 - November 13, 2022 at the Loft Theatre.
