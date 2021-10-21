Human Race Extends Its 35th Season With  Two More Dayton Premieres 

The 35th year just keeps on giving. The Human Race has announced two additional shows that will complete our current season of Dayton premieres.

Both had been announced for the 20-21 season, but the pandemic shutdown caused a scramble of titles that, thankfully, are now falling in line. This spring we will produce the hysterical and nostalgic comedy, Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help by Katie Forgette, followed by a delightful new musical about friendship and following dreams, My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend by Christian Duhamel, Ed Bell and originally conceived and performed by Charissa Bertels.

"We are so excited to have these two shows back on our schedule," states Human Race Artistic Director Kevin Moore. "Throughout the pandemic we stayed in touch with the writers, constantly adjusting dates for the shows. We are thankful that they stayed with us, and we are doubly pleased to be able to share these new fun and compelling stories with our audience."

Set in 1973, an overheard conversation about "the birds and the bees" at Our Lady of Perpetual Help school thrusts the O'Shea family into the center of a community scandal. It was a time without social media, but in this close-knit community, public ridicule was still the ultimate nightmare. All holy hell breaks loose in this laugh-filled piece of nostalgia directed by Human Race regular, Margarett Perry. Incident at Our Lady of Perpetual Help will play at the Loft Theatre April 14 - May, 1, 2022.

Based on the true story from performer Charisa Bertels, this one-woman musical reveals the thrill of chasing a dream, the power of living in the now, and all that can happen when we let ourselves say "yes." As a twenty-something actress, Charissa meets Milton, a quick-witted, 80-something millionaire who loves Schubert, Shakespeare and Dallas BBQ. From a chance encounter to the unlikeliest of friendships, she discovers there's much more she can learn from her surprising new companion. A collaborative production with the Arizona Theatre Company and directed by Sean Daniels, My 80-Year-Old Boyfriend will perform in the Loft Theatre June 16 - July 3, 2022.

Single tickets for these two productions will go on sale starting October 21. A three-show package will also be available, including Everything That's Beautiful, February 17 - March 6, 2022. Also, now on sale, the hysterical and adult look at a Christmas icon, Who's Holiday! playing December 2 - 19, 2021. All Tickets are on sale through Dayton Live box office, 937-228-3630. Details regarding our COVID Safety Protocals can be found on our website, www.humanracetheatre.org