Dayton Performing Arts Alliance's SuperPops Series Continues with An Evening Of Sondheim

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance presents An Evening of Sondheim as part of the SuperPops Series Friday, January 20, and Saturday, January 21, at 7:30 pm in the Mead Theater of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. Students from Wright State University's School of Fine and Performing Arts join the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Conductor Patrick Reynolds to perform popular songs by music theatre legend Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are on sale now and start at $5. For tickets, call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org/tickets.

"Our Sondheim 'tribute' concerts are a testament to the power of collaborations in the arts," said Patrick Reynolds, Philharmonic Associate Conductor. "It's a strong statement about the tremendous talent university musicians possess in our community. The Philharmonic musicians and I are honored to share the Schuster stage with these gifted Wright State University students. I am grateful to Joe Deer, Neal Gittleman, and Kathleen Clawson for their work in creating this amazing collaboration."

An Evening of Sondheim celebrates the musical theatre legacy of multi- Academy and Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim. Considered one of the most important figures in twentieth-century musical theater, Sondheim was integral in revitalizing the musical format, composing and writing lyrics for more than 20 productions for Broadway and film. He is remembered for songs such as "Send in the Clowns," "Being Alive," "Somewhere," and "No One is Alone."

DPAA's An Evening of Sondheim showcases the Philharmonic and Wright State University's School of Fine and Performing Arts Combined Chorale, and musical theatre students in a collaboration honoring Sondheim's career. WSU Musical Theatre Institute director Joe Deer provides insight and history on Sondheim as students perform selections from Sondheim favorites such as A Little Night Music, Into the Woods, Sweeny Todd, Company, and more.

Tickets start at $5 and are on sale now by phone at 937.228.3630, online at daytonperformingarts.org/tickets, or in person at the Box Office in the Wintergarden of the Schuster Center downtown Dayton.

An Evening of Sondheim is part of DPAA's 2022-2023 SuperPops series. The SuperPops continues through the 2022-2023 concert season with Swing is the Thing (March 31-April 1, 2023) and Peter Pan (April 21-22, 2023). All performances are held at the Schuster Center and begin at 7:30 pm.