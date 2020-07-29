Dayton Live Reveals Options For What to do With Tickets to Cancelled Shows

Dayton Live and its resident companies have canceled or rescheduled hundreds of performances and events since mid-March due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the state's orders on mass gatherings. Patrons have been notified by email or phone and announcements have been made using social media (@DaytonLive365), but some patrons are still confused about what to do with their tickets.

The first step is to check out the list of cancelled and/or rescheduled Dayton Live performances at daytonlive.org/covid19.

"If your performance has a new rescheduled date that works for you, you may simply keep their tickets. They will be valid for the new date," explained Lisa Japs, Dayton Live's Vice President - Ticketing & Licensing. " If your performance has been canceled or you are unable to make the rescheduled date, you have several options."

· Donate the value of your tickets back to the presenting organization - Dayton Live, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Gay Men's Chorus, Dayton Dance Initiative, The Human Race Theatre Company, or other licensee.

· Receive the value of your tickets as a Dayton Live gift certificate to be used for a future performance.

· Receive a full refund back to the credit card used for the original purchase or via check.

"If you know you'd like a refund, please call the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 so we can verify your original payment method," Japs said. "Now that we've announced our new Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup for 2020-2021, our phone traffic has picked up quite a bit, so please be patient. Patrons can also email us at tickets@daytonlive.org."

While the on-site box offices are closed, the Dayton Live Ticket Office phones are open Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Dayton Live ticket agents have been working remotely.

For a complete list of cancelled and/or rescheduled Dayton Live performances, please visit daytonlive.org/covid19. Patrons should also check their email spam filter to make sure emails from Dayton Live are not being marked as spam. The following emails should be added to the patron's safe sender list: info@daytonlive.org and tickets@daytonlive.org.

For details about Dayton Performing Arts Alliance performances - including Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera, and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra - please visit daytonperformingarts.org/covid-19.

If, once the Dayton Live venues are open and performances are again filling the calendar, a patron feels COVID-19 conditions make it unsafe to attend a performance/event presented by Dayton Live, they will have several options starting 30 days before the performance. For the complete Dayton Live COVID-19 Ticket Guarantee, go to daytonlive.org/ticket-guarantee/.

