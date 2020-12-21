Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Dayton Live Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS: A STREAMING DIGITAL CELEBRATION

Running from December 26 -29.

Dec. 21, 2020  

Celebrate the holidays with DCDC through cheerful dance and song!

This warm and cozy production will beckon us towards the memories that remind us of the things we treasure most: family, community, and home. Let this moving, joyful experience warm your family's heart during the holiday season.

This broadcast will be available for a single viewing between 12 a.m. on Saturday, December 26, 2020 and 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Information about how to access the stream will be included on your email confirmation.

Learn more here!



