Dayton Live Announces Free Virtual Field Trip With BLACK VIOLIN

Dayton Live has announced a free virtual field trip opportunity for area students with the 2021 Grammy Award-nominated BLACK VIOLIN. BLACK VIOLIN enters the student virtual space with an all new, high energy performance that takes their unique blend of classical music, hip-hop, jazz and pop to new heights. Recorded at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, this engaging, high definition multi-camera video covers themes of perseverance, exploration and unity with songs like "Rise," "Unbreakable," "Believer," "Dreamer," and "Impossible is Possible."

"Dayton Live Education is excited to share another free virtual field trip opportunity for students and educators throughout the Miami Valley featuring the inspiring music of BLACK VIOLIN," said Gary Minyard, Vice President - Education & Engagement for Dayton Live. "BLACK VIOLIN is always a hit with audiences when they visit Dayton, and this digital experience is sure to be just as popular."

Embedded in the performance are messages for students and educators about challenging stereotypes and status quo conventions, and that pathways to success require commitment, practice and unwavering dedication. During a pre-recorded question and answer session, BLACK VIOLIN discusses their personal history, their journey to the stage, and their plans to continue their mission with their nonprofit organization, Black Violin Foundation.

"By offering pre-recorded performances, a Q & A and a downloadable resource guide, Dayton Live Education hopes this free virtual field trip with BLACK VIOLIN will keep art in the academic lives of our students and educators as we kick off this new year," Minyard continued.

This virtual educational experience, intended for students and educators of all kinds (including home educators), will work similarly to the recent FIVE DAYS WITH STEP AFRIKA! Virtual field trip. Registration begins January 7, 2021. Once student groups and educators have registered via the DaytonLive.org website at daytonlive.org/black-violin, they will receive an email with information about how to access the video and other content which will be available beginning February 1 and ending March 14, 2021. A resource guide with even more educational information will also be available. The entire program is completely free of charge to students and educators.