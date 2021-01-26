Dayton Ballet Presents Dance and Romance

The full Dayton Ballet company of dancers is thrilled to be back on stage at their home at the Victoria Theatre for their first live in-person performance after being shut down for nearly a year because of COVID-19, and what better weekend to celebrate than Valentine's Day weekend! The dancers have prepared a series of duets that explore all the emotions of love, from ecstasy to anger to tenderness to adoration, and everything in between.

Enjoy the artistry, athleticism, and sheer beauty of our 18 professional dancers, either in-person at the historic Victoria Theatre or via live stream from the comfort of home. Either way, celebrate your loved ones these weekend, with love from Dayton Ballet.

Performances run February 12-14. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.daytonlocal.com/theatre/dayton-ballet-dance-and-romance.asp.