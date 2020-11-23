Coshocton Offers Holiday Shopping Destinations

Coshocton is filled to the brim with locally-made artisan goods, antiques, and rustic shops. A gift from a Coshocton shop has meaning, character, and depth beyond anything from Amazon or big box stores. Especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to support local businesses, restaurants, and craftspeople!

The brick-lined streets of Roscoe Village is the perfect place to do some local holiday shopping! The thoughtful gift for that special someone can undoubtedly be found at The House of GA Fisher Jewelers, a third-generation local jeweler with a reputation of quality pieces and service. Across the street, at River Ridge Leather, the scent of handmade leather goods alone will make you want to take something home! Down the road is Roscoe Village Sweets and Treats, the one-stop-shop for stocking stuffers. Rows and rows to classic and modern candies will make any child's face light up like a Christmas tree! Don't forget the pup! Good Boy Bakery is a haven for our four-legged friends with their doggy treats, toys, apparel, and accessories! Roscoe Village is also home to gift shops like Canal Cargo, Coshocton Supply Co, Cottage Gate, and more!

Outside of Roscoe, in the city of Coshocton, are more can't-miss retail shops! On Main Street, Mercantile on Main is a popular shop for crafters and quilters! They offer endless fabric options and a delightful staff to help find exactly what you need for your next project! Next door, the Coshocton Antique Mall will invite you in with their three-story shop full of vintage finds. Bexley Ann's Boutique carries women and childrens fashions, including their popular Mommy-And-Me matching sets, perfect for holiday activities or photography sessions. They also have an extensive online presence to shop safely. For the men, Carroll's Men's Shop carries stylish clothing, accessories, team gear, cologne, and much more. This beloved haberdashery has been a Coshocton staple for over 73 years!

Other popular Coshocton County shops include Dean's Jewelry, Rust Decor, The Rusty Olde Crow, Mint Ivy Boutique, and the Ridgewood General Store.

Now where will you place all of your locally-purchased gifts? Cut your own Christmas tree at one of Coshocton's local Christmas tree farms! Scheetz Tree Farm will open on November 27 through December 18 from 9am - 5pm! Spring Mountain Christmas Trees can be cut by appointment only (330-600-4028), and Fencerow Productions is now open Friday - Monday, 9am - 5pm! We could all use some holiday joy, especially this year. Make memories and give the gift of supporting local entrepreneurs as you decorate and shop!

For even more small-town finds, a whole city block of craft vendors, artists, and bakers will be selling handmade gifts and decor during the Coshocton Farmers ' Christmas' Market! Every Saturday between November 7 and December 12, from 10AM - 3PM. This outdoor Market will be open rain, snow or shine!

For more local shopping information, please visit www.VisitCoshocton.com or reach out to the Coshocton County Visitors Bureau at 740-622-4877.

