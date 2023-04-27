Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Clague Playhouse Presents FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Next Month

The play will run Friday, May 12 through Sunday, June 4, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  
Clague Playhouse presents the comedy, Failure: A Love Story by Philip Dawkins to conclude their 95th season. The play will run Friday, May 12 through Sunday, June 4, 2023 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 2pm.
Follow Mortimer Mortimer as he falls in love with the three Fail sisters, Nelly, the youngest, Jenny June, the middlest, and Gerty, the eldest (in that order), as they live out their lives above the family clock repair shop near the Chicago River, before their time unexpectedly runs out. Tuneful songs, and a whimsical chorus follow this magical, musical farce where, in the end, the power of love is far greater than any individual's successes or failures.

Ron Newell directs our cast of Patrick Carroll - Chorus, Kierstan Kathleen Conway as Jenny Fail, Jon Fancher - Chorus,Beth Gaertner - Chorus, Assad Khaishgi as John N. Fail, Noah Pekari as Mortimer Mortimer, Eliza Rodriguez as Nelly Fail, Persis Sosiak as Gertrude Fail and Lou Will- Chorus.

Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.

Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.




