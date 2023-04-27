Clague Playhouse Presents FAILURE: A LOVE STORY Next Month
The play will run Friday, May 12 through Sunday, June 4, 2023.
Ron Newell directs our cast of Patrick Carroll - Chorus, Kierstan Kathleen Conway as Jenny Fail, Jon Fancher - Chorus,Beth Gaertner - Chorus, Assad Khaishgi as John N. Fail, Noah Pekari as Mortimer Mortimer, Eliza Rodriguez as Nelly Fail, Persis Sosiak as Gertrude Fail and Lou Will- Chorus.
Admission is $21 for adults, $20 for seniors (60+), and $13 for students (any age with a valid ID) and may be purchased by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 Wednesday through Saturday from 1-6 p.m. or visiting www.clagueplayhouse.org. Clague Playhouse is located at 1371 Clague Road in Westlake.
Limited free student tickets (high school and college) are available by calling the Box Office at 440-331-0403 to reserve for any Clague Playhouse Thursday performance, and showing a student ID at the time of ticket pickup.